Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said the team needed no convincing to allow Max Verstappen to compete in a 24-hour race at the Nurburgring.

Athletes’ contracts often come with stipulations as to what they can and can’t do away from the track but Verstappen is being allowed to compete in the endurance event later this year.

Red Bull quick to give Max Verstappen green light

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

After a test last year, it seemed likely that Verstappen would compete at the Nurburgring eventually and that time has come with him featuring in the 24-hour race there later this year.

He will do so in a Red Bull-sponsored Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo and Mekies was asked how much convincing Red Bull needed to let their prized asset compete elsewhere.

The Frenchman though said it took no convincing at all.

“He doesn’t need to convince us, really. It’s enough to speak a few minutes with Max and you see his face lighten, his eyes lighten when he talks about racing cars.

“It doesn’t matter what type of cars. It’s great. We have seen it last year.

“He has done it quite a few times in between the races. You would think it’s taking energy from him, but in fact he comes back with more energy to the racetrack.

“He is in love with the sport, and it’s a great reminder to all of us that we are all motor sport fans. He’s a motor sport fan and he loves spending his free weekends racing.”

Verstappen himself has often repeated his belief that he does not want to wait in life to compete in other series, suggesting that F1 was not the be-all and end-all for him.

Asked about the race in Germany, he said friends have told him “it’s one of the best things ever.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

* Max Verstappen admits ‘old school’ endurance racing appeal away from Formula 1

* Red Bull dismisses Verstappen motivation fears after ‘super frustrating’ Australian GP

* Max Verstappen jokes he swapped simulator for Mario Kart but insists he won’t leave F1

“It’s one of the best races in the world, it’s one of the best tracks,” said Verstappen. “In a GT car, for me that’s like the perfect speed around there.

“I think if you go anything faster it can be a bit dangerous in places.

“I’ve been watching a long time, a lot of my friends have been racing in it, they say it’s one of the best things ever. I like racing other cars as well, so this was basically the first time I could do it. I’m very excited to see how we’re going to perform. It’s a very stacked line-up and field in general.

“All the big endurance races I want to do, it’s something that when I was a kid, my dad was doing them.

“I don’t need to be only an F1 driver, I can also do other things. I’ve done this already for a while, achieved everything I want to achieve so that’s why I want to explore other things and I don’t want to do them when I’m 40 years old. Now is the perfect age to do it.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: George Russell hints at ‘selfish’ teams blocking tweak to ‘quirky’ energy rule