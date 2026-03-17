Kimi Antonelli said “we know how Isack is sometimes” after his attempt to apologise to the Frenchman was waved away at the Chinese Grand Prix.

But, Antonelli confirmed that he and Isack Hadjar have since cleared the air, following their collision during the China Sprint race. It was one which saw Antonelli penalised, and an incident which he took accountability for.

Kimi Antonelli clears the air with Isack Hadjar after China Sprint clash

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Antonelli was given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Hadjar during the 100km Sprint.

Afterwards, the on board camera on Hadjar’s Red Bull captured a moment between the pair in parc ferme. Antonelli went over and extended a hand of apology to Hadjar, who was seen waving it away from the Red Bull cockpit.

Antonelli went on to win his first Grand Prix on Sunday. He was asked afterwards whether he and Hadjar had made up after that awkward post-Sprint interaction.

“Yeah, I did today in the drivers’ parade and it’s all good,” he confirmed.

“Of course, yesterday it was definitely my mistake because I ran into him, of course not on purpose, and I damaged his race.

“So, I take my responsibility and after the race of course I went to apologise. He was in the heat of the moment. We know how Isack is sometimes, especially in the heat of the moment, so I wasn’t too bothered by it because today it was all fine again.”

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With Hadjar relations back on the right trajectory, Antonelli delivered an impressive drive to victory in China. As teammate George Russell squabbled with the Ferraris behind, Antonelli took the opportunity to streak clear on his way to the chequered flag.

The young Italian struggled to hold back the tears after achieving a life goal of winning his first grand prix.

Ferrari did not make it easy for Mercedes, with Antonelli required to take the lead back from Lewis Hamilton – the seven-time World Champion who Antonelli replaced at Mercedes – in the fast-starting Ferrari.

Asked if he was still confident in the car and the win even when Hamilton took the lead at the start, Antonelli replied: “Yeah, I mean, the start is still our weak point and to be fair I didn’t go with great confidence because my two previous starts were really bad, so I didn’t know what to expect.

“But obviously, I covered a little bit too much on the inside and left too much space on the outside, so probably need to review that.

“But pace was still good, especially I felt good on the hards, even though at the end I relaxed a bit too much and did a mistake which put a bit of pressure. But still managed to bring it home.”

As Antonelli alluded to, a lock-up and brief off at Turn 14 in the closing stages was not good for the nerves.

The calming, and highly-experienced voice of Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington came over team radio to keep Antonelli in the right headspace.

The teenager settled, and drove on to victory.

Asked what the biggest lesson learned was in that race, Antonelli said: “There’s so much that I’ve learned, but first of all it’s never to relax too much because today it went well, but it could have been worse.

“So just always try to stay on point and keep the focus because today at the end I opened the room for mistakes and the mistake happened. I just need to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“And then of course also just trying to focus on doing things right, procedure-wise, warm-up, bringing the tyre into the stint. I think it was a massive lesson. Also today was very cold and it was a good lesson to see what was the best way to keep the tyres in a good window.”

The teams and drivers will return to action at Suzuka in just under two weeks’ time.

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