Damon Hill feels like George Russell is “always temporary” at Mercedes, and as such, claims that even winning the F1 2026 Drivers’ Championship will not guarantee his future.

Hill made those comments after former F1 driver and pundit Johnny Herbert said he has heard “rumours” that Max Verstappen is not very happy at Red Bull. Hill, the 1996 World Champion, feels he can relate with Russell, having been replaced at Williams despite winning the title.

Damon Hill questions George Russell Mercedes future

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Russell went into F1 2026 as the title favourite, and the opening two rounds of the season did little to change that narrative.

But, in what has been a dominant start to the season for Mercedes, Russell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli staked his claim by winning the Chinese Grand Prix, that the Italian teenager’s first grand prix win.

It was an achievement which had Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, via Antonelli’s team radio, delivering a clap back to those who had criticised the decision to put Antonelli straight in a Mercedes last year, at 18.

“Kimi is Toto’s protégé, if you like. He’s put his reputation on the line to get this guy in,” Hill said via the Stay On Track podcast.

“Kimi doesn’t want to let him down, but at the same time, he’s thankful to Toto, and Toto’s delighted that he’s now won a race.

“Meanwhile, George, has been trying his very best to impress them for now I don’t know how many seasons. It got to a point last year where they had to re-sign and it went on a bit.

“It wasn’t like Toto was desperate to re-sign George.”

Russell’s new Mercedes contract was announced following his 2025 Singapore GP win. Prior to this, he had confirmed speculation that PR commitment days were among the finer details holding up the process.

Russell confirmed that his new Mercedes deal contains a clause which will guarantee his future with the team, if he performs during F1 2026.

It is a case of so far, so good for Russell.

However, Herbert, three times a grand prix winner, also questioned Russell’s security at Mercedes. He has heard rumours that Verstappen is not happy with Red Bull life.

Verstappen has scored just eight points across the opening two rounds, and painted a grim picture of the Red Bull RB22 in China.

His fiercest criticism, though, has been directed towards the new F1 regulations.

Verstappen’s Red Bull deal runs until the end of 2028.

“I’ve heard little rumours again that with Max not being very happy where he is, is he going to be taken by Mercedes, which means they are going to get rid of George,” said Herbert.

“So George is always temporary,” Hill said in response.

More on George Russell and Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

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Hill said he knows what Russell is going through in that sense.

It was back in 1996 that Hill won his sole World Championship with Williams, but the team did not retain his services for the following year.

“I feel like I’m relating to this a little bit, that it’s almost as if you’re standing there going, ‘Why can’t you recognise what I’ve got. Why is there not the same fuss over my offering’.

“George has got the opportunity now to win the championship. But that’s not going to guarantee him his future at Mercedes.”

F1 2026 resumes this week with the Japanese Grand Prix.

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