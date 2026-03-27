Mercedes established itself as the early favourite with a strong performance in the opening hour of practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli headed the pack with Lando Norris recovering from a slow start to be third best.

Mercedes in control after opening practice

It was an issue-free hour for Mercedes as a while, while setup days cost Lando Norris time in the early moments.

There was a moment for Sergio Perez and Alex Albon in the final moments as the Williams driver tried to move up the inside of the Cadillac at the Casio Triange.

That resulted in conflict and will be investigated by officials.

It was the second moment for Albon who bounced through the gravel at Degner 2 and even made contact with the tyre barrier earlier in the session.

Japanese GP Results: Free Practice 1

1. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:32.741

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:32.861 (+0.026)

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:33.296 (+0.132)

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:33.472 (+0.199)

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:33.599 (+0.289)

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:34.129 (+0.374)

7. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:34.426 (+0.791)

8. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:34.541 (+0.863)

9. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:34.639 (+0.935)

10. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:34.676 (+0.999)

11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:34.773 (+1.093)

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:34.828 (+1.132)

13. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, 1:34.856 (+1.137)

14. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:34.877 (+1.234)

15. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:34.947 (+1.312)

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:35.480 (+1.695)

17. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:35.679 (+1.717)

18. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:35.856 (+2.031)

19. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:36.057 (+2.555)

20. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:37.224 (+2.824)

21. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:37.896 (+3.628)

22. Jak Crawford, Aston Martin, 1:39.200 (+4.696)