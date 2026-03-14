Alex Albon will start the Sprint at the Chinese Grand Prix from the pit lane, after Williams made changes to the set-up to his FW48.

Albon had qualified P18 for the race.

A pit lane start for Alex Albon

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“Atlassian Williams F1 Team changed the setup of the suspension of Car 23 under Parc Ferme, this not being in accordance with Article B3.5.7 of the FIA F1 Regulations,” read the FIA statement.

“Car 23 is therefore required to start the Sprint from pit lane.”

George Russell will start from pole position, leading a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Lando Norris.

Albon had qualified in P18, behind his teammate Carlos Sainz.

The revised Chinese GP Sprint grid

1 George Russell Mercedes

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

3 Lando Norris McLaren

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine

8 Max Verstappen Red Bull

9 Oliver Bearman Haas

10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull

11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi

12 Esteban Ocon Haas

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine

17 Carlos Sainz Williams

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

21 Sergio Perez Cadillac

Alex Albon Williams – pit lane

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