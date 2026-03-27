Sergio Perez and Alex Albon are being investigated by the FIA stewards after clashing during FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Perez and Albon collided late in Friday’s first practice, with the crash leaving bits of Albon’s FW48 on the track.

Sergio Perez and Alex Albon Suzuka FP1 incident investigated

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Both drivers were on flying laps with the Williams showing better pace than the Cadillac, as Albon made a move to pass Perez at Turn 16.

The Cadillac driver, though, didn’t see him and turned in on Albon.

The two collided, leaving Albon’s FW48 with front-left damage and debris scattered across the track.

Albon: “I don’t know if he even saw me.”

Perez: “Oh my god, I had no idea the Williams was right next to us, it crashed into me.”

Both drivers have been noted for ‘alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code – Turn 16 incident between Cars 23 and 11 at 12:22.’

More to follow…

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