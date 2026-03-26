Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen excluding a journalist from his media session at the Japanese Grand Prix as the FIA confirms a tweak to the F1 2026 rules for Suzuka.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Max Verstappen kicks reporter out of media session at Japanese Grand Prix

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Max Verstappen told a journalist to “get out” before he started his media session ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

It comes after the Red Bull driver took exception to the reporter’s question on the reasons behind his F1 2025 title defeat to Lando Norris.

Verstappen did not take kindly to the suggestion that his penalty at last year’s Spanish Grand Prix made the difference in last year’s title race.

Read more: Max Verstappen refuses Suzuka media session until journalist leaves Red Bull hospitality

FIA makes change to F1 2026 rules for Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA has acted to address growing concerns over energy-harvesting tactics in Formula 1, introducing a qualifying rule change ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The governing body, in collaboration with the 11 teams, has elected to reduce the amount of energy cars can recharge during qualifying from 9MJ to 8MJ.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, the FIA said the change has been made with the aim of “maintaining qualifying as a performance challenge.”

Read more: FIA makes late rule change over energy fears at Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton continues to defend F1 2026 rules

Max Verstappen may have likened modern F1 to “Mario Kart”, but Lewis Hamilton believes that’s exactly why the racing is finally improving.

After years of Formula 1 not delivering “the best form of racing” due to drivers being unable to closely follow the car ahead, Hamilton says it is finally there.

Hamilton has enjoyed a promising start to the new season, claiming his first podium for Ferrari with third place in China.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton explains why ‘Mario Kart’ F1 racing is finally working

George Russell: Mercedes front wing a ‘problem’, not an advantage

George Russell insists Mercedes’ controversial front wing in China was no secret weapon, but a flaw that nearly cost Kimi Antonelli his maiden win.

Mercedes’ front wing raised eyebrows at the Shanghai circuit with one unnamed team said to have approached the FIA about it.

Russell has claimed that the front wing movement was “not intentional” and instead the result of an issue.

Read more: Russell insists Mercedes’ front wing is a ‘problem, not an advantage’

Nico Hulkenberg found out about Jonathan Wheatley exit by text

Audi F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has revealed a text from his mother alerted him to Jonathan Wheatley’s departure from the team last week.

Wheatley left Audi with immediate effect last week ahead of an expected move to Aston Martin.

His departure came less than 48 hours after PlanetF1.com revealed that he had emerged as Adrian Newey’s prime target to become the new Aston Martin team principal.

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Read more: Nico Hulkenberg: My mother’s shock text message revealed Jonathan Wheatley Audi exit