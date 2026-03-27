Oscar Piastri topped the second practice hour for this weekend’s Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

The McLaren driver’s soft tyre run left him just 0.092s clear of the Chinese GP race winner, with Lando Norris in the second McLaren fourth best.

Oscar Piastri beats Mercedes to top Free Practice 2 in Suzuka

Norris endured a complicated session after a hydraulics issue kept him in the garage for the first 23 minutes.

There were problems too for Arvid Lindblad, who reported issues on track shortly after leaving the pits as the session began.

Gabriel Bortoleto was also reduced to spectator duties as Audi worked on the power unit in the back of his car.

Damage sustained in opening practice also saw Sergio Perez delayed as Cadillac worked to repair the floor on the Mexican’s car.

Franco Colapinto will front the stewards after he weaved his way down the back straight, impeding Max Verstappen in the process.

Japanese GP Results: Free Practice 2

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:30.133

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:30.225 (+0.092)

3. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:30.338 (+0.205)

4. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:30.649 (+0.516)

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:30.846 (+0.713)

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:30.980 (+0.847)

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:31.441 (+1.308)

8. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:31.496 (+1.363)

9. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:31.498 (+1.365)

10. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:31.509 (+1.376)

11. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:31.532 (+1.399)

12. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:31.590 (+1.457)

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:31.608 (+1.475)

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:31.734 (+1.601)

15. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, 1:31.759 (+1.626)

16. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:31.933 (+1.8)

17. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:32.438 (+2.305)

18. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:32.615 (+2.482)

19. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:33.596 (+3.463)

20. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:33.689 (+3.556)

21. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:33.951 (+3.818)

22. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 0 (+0)