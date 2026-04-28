Formula 1’s return from its spring break could be a soggy one, with thunderstorms looming over the Miami Grand Prix.

It will be the first drop of rain seen at the Miami Autodrome since 2022’s drizzle near the end of the race’s debut event.

Miami Grand Prix thunderstorms threaten race day disruption

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Following a five-week break due to the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs, the Miami Grand Prix is now in focus.

As Formula 1 gears up for a return to on-track action at ‘The Magic City’, it looks to be a case of bring your brolly as rain is forecast.

Friday’s practice and Sprint qualifying will take place in warm and humid conditions as will Saturday’s Sprint and qualifying, but come Sunday, there could be thunderstorms.

More on the F1 2026 championship

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

The race is scheduled to begin at 4pm local time with 100 per cent cloud cover, humidity at 39% and rising, and a 37 per cent chance of rain.

Rain that is forecast to come in the form of thunderstorms.

Friday’s high is forecast to be 31°C, with the temperature increasing to 33°C on Saturday.

While Sunday will also be a warm 32°C, it’s expected to bring with it thunderstorms.

The weather, though, is just one of the big stories in Miami.

Formula 1 has a new youngest Drivers’ Championship leader in Kimi Antonelli, who took a nine-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in Japan, the sport has tweaked the engine regulations to (hopefully) improve the racing for the drivers and fans, and every team on the grid will be bringing huge upgrades to the American circuit in what could be a reset in the championship.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Martin Brundle predicts F1 2026 ‘relaunch’ with ‘dramatically changed’ cars