Ex-FIA race director Michael Masi lands new motorsport role

Four years on from the conclusion of his F1 tenure as Race Director, Michael Masi has taken on a new role in New Zealand.

Masi took over from the late Charlie Whiting as the FIA’s Race Director and Safety Delegate in 2019, but parted ways with the governing body following the controversial events of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Michael Masi finds a new role in New Zealand

Masi has been appointed by Motorsport New Zealand to become the event director for the Repco NextGen NZ Championship, with his new role set to see him assume responsibility for the series’ race officials and operations team for the effective running of each round of the championship.

Motorsport New Zealand is working to further develop the motorsport scene in the country, with the body set to work with the NextGen NZ Championship and Toyota Gazoo Racing, and Masi’s role will see him hone processes and regulations, as well as provide recommendations for best practice.

Masi was the FIA’s Race Director for three years, between 2019 and ’21, having stepped up following the death of Charlie Whiting at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Masi had served Whiting’s deputy for several years prior.

“New Zealand has an abundantly rich and proud heritage in the sport,” Masi said.

“I’m very much looking forward to working in partnership with, and supporting MotorSport New Zealand, Toyota New Zealand, and the Repco NextGen NZ Championship to continue building upon and developing the continual improvement of the sport for all participants and stakeholders.”

Masi’s undisputable experience at the top level of motorsport means his involvement represents a huge opportunity for New Zealand motorsport, said Deborah Day, president of the country’s ASN, which in 2026, celebrates 70 years as an FIA member.

“Michael’s experience at the highest levels of global motorsport will help us sharpen our systems, elevate our championships, and support our officials,” said Day.

“His appointment is an important step in our broader strategy to modernise, develop capability, and set the sport up for long-term success.”

Masi’s first duties in New Zealand will see him arrive in the country in early January, ahead of the Allied Petroleum Hampton Downs International on January 9th to 11th, and he will then also oversee events at the Giltrap Group Historic GP in Taupo, Ascot Park Hotel Teretonga International, and the NAPA 70th New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands.

His new role comes three months after he stepped down as the chairman of the Supercars Commission, a role he had held since mid-2022.

More on Michael Masi

What happened to Michael Masi? Abu Dhabi 2021’s controversial race director

Revealed: What Toto Wolff told Michael Masi in new Abu Dhabi 2021 admission

Why did Michael Masi leave F1?

Masi proved a diligent, hard-working, and responsible Race Director during his time in F1, but his position became untenable following the dramatic events of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The season finale had set up the situation of two drivers, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, being level on points in a winner-takes-all scenario.

Hamilton took the lead from Verstappen at the start and, within sight of the chequered flag, looked to have the race win and the title wrapped up.

However, Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed his car with five laps to go, triggering a Safety Car that looked set to remain out for the final laps.

Mercedes opted against pitting Hamilton as a result, knowing that ceding track position to Verstappen would likely cost its driver the title. Red Bull went the opposite way, pitting Verstappen for fresh tyres.

Following this, Verstappen emerged in second place but had lapped cars between himself and the leading Hamilton. Even if the race did resume, these lapped cars would serve as a useful buffer for Hamilton.

On Lap 57, Masi instructed the lapped cars to unlap themselves, seemingly sealing the conclusion of the race as ending under the Safety Car.

However, Masi then resumed green flag conditions for the final lap. Hamilton, on old hard tyres, was powerless to stop Verstappen from overtaking him and crossing the line in first.

The situation immediately kick-started a wave of controversy and a torrent of online abuse towards Masi, with the Race Director’s decision-making coming under intense scrutiny over alleged breaches of the rules.

Days later, in its usual presidential elections, the FIA confirmed the election of new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who continued to lead the investigation into the events of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With Masi found to have used his “overriding authority” to alter the Safety Car procedure, the investigation uncovered that “The Race Director called the safety car back into the pit lane without it having completed an additional lap as required by the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations (Article 48.12).”

By rights, the race should thus have ended under the Safety Car, meaning Verstappen would never have got the final racing lap that decided the title.

Masi’s decision-making was labelled a “human error” by the governing body, with the winter break seeing a maelstrom of opinion as to the reasons for Masi’s choices, and whether or not he could continue in his role.

Ultimately, Masi was moved aside and departed the FIA, with Ben Sulayem confirming the decision in February 2022: a new race management structure was put in place for that season.

Masi stepped away from the top level of motorsport and has maintained a low public profile internationally ever since, with the Australian revealing that he received death threats amidst the abuse and toxicity in the months and years following the events of his final F1 race.

Read Next: Senior engineer reveals Lewis Hamilton Ferrari struggles ‘worse from the outside than reality’