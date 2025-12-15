Audi has confirmed its official team name and launch date for the F1 2026 season, as well as revealing its new logo.

With the Sauber name fading into the F1 history books, the Swiss team transforms into the Audi F1 factory outfit for 2026.

Audi’s official name and logo revealed

Audi will race under the official team name of ‘Audi Revolut F1 Team’ in 2026, with the global banking giant having signed a title partnership with the team during the summer.

Revealing its new team logo, which incorporates the Revolut name, Audi is set to launch its 2026 efforts via an event in Berlin on January 20th, 2026.

The event will be an “immersive experience”, with the intent being to show off the core pillars of the Audi brand, those being “clarity, technical intelligence, and emotion”.

Audi will reveal its full F1 2026 race livery at the launch, following on from its Audi R26 concept launch last month.

The day after the launch, January 21st, the event space will be opened to the public to allow fans to visit and see how the unveiled visuals will play a big part in the Audi F1 team’s aesthetic for the new season.

With the Sauber name disappearing from F1, the company name will also transform from Sauber Motorsport AG to Audi Motorsport AG, while its new Bicester technology centre will be renamed the Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK.

Sauber’s name will remain on the holding company, as well as on Sauber Technologies AG.

“Today, our project takes on its official identity,” said Jonathan Wheatley, team principal of the Audi F1 team.

“The Audi Revolut F1 Team name is a symbol of the combined strength of our teams in Germany, the UK and Switzerland, together with our partners.

“It provides a banner under which we all unite as we build towards 2026. This is a crucial milestone that energises the entire project and makes our long-term ambition tangible for everyone involved.”

With the long transition from Sauber to Audi being completed by the time of the Berline launch, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said there is tremendous excitement to present the manufacturer’s ambitions and vision to the world.

“Unveiling the Audi Revolut F1 Team name and logo marks another major milestone on our journey into the pinnacle of motorsport,” he said.

“Both give our ambition a clear identity, reflecting a strong vision and innovative spirit. We now look ahead to Berlin in January, where we will officially present this exciting new chapter for the Audi brand to the world.”

Audi’s plans to fire up its first power unit remain on schedule to happen before Christmas, while Wheatley said the fact that the winter testing programme is starting so early has brought all the teams and manufacturers’ schedules forward compared to most years.

“We’re bringing together a brand new power unit with a chassis for the first time and we’re firing it up before Christmas. I can’t remember ever doing that,” Wheatley told media including PlanetF1.com after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“So there’s a huge amount to do between now and then, and that’s why we talk about this project to be challenging at the end of the decade, because it takes time, and I’m hoping, certainly, I have a little bit more time in my life when I’ve just got to concentrate on being Audi and not being two teams at the same time!”

