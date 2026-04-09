Gina-Maria Bethke, the daughter of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, has opened up on her decision to “throw” herself into a career in equestrian following her father’s life-changing skiing accident in 2013.

Schumacher remains one of the most iconic names in F1 history having won seven world championships in a glittering career.

Michael Schumacher daughter ‘couldn’t do without horses’ after 2013 accident

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The 57-year-old has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Schumacher is a father of two with son Mick currently competing in the US-based IndyCar series following a brief F1 stint in 2021/22.

Bethke, meanwhile, has made a name for herself in competitive horse riding, winning the NRHA world championship last year.

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In an upcoming documentary entitled Horsepower – The World of Gina Schumacher and produced by German broadcaster ZDF, Bethke revealed that she decided to commit to riding in the aftermath of her father’s accident.

She says: “After dad’s accident, I really threw myself into it because I had to do something

“The horses have always been important. But since then they’ve really been… I mean, I couldn’t do without horses. They helped me get through everything.

‘”She [Corinna Schumacher, mother] used to have a horse and when we were younger, she wanted to start again. But she wanted a safe horse.

“Then she was in Dubai with dad and they rode Arabians.

“Dad fell off one. There was a Quarter Horse next to it and he was there to calm the others down. And then Mum said she wanted a horse like that.

“I’m grateful that I can do this, because it’s not something to take for granted.

“My parents made it possible. That’s why it’s always been important to me to work hard in this area, so that I can do it as well as I possibly can.”

Mrs Schumacher recalled a conversation with her husband prior to his accident in which he predicted Bethke would prove to be a more successful rider.

She said: “Michael once said to me when Gina was 10: ‘Gina will be much better than you.’

“He explained: ‘Because she’s more selfish. If you’re an athlete, you have to be selfish in a certain way. And that’s great. Otherwise, you won’t amount to anything.’

“Today I think: ‘He was so right.'”

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