Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher has admitted he has “got some work to do” after a disappointing qualifying session ahead of this weekend’s Indy 500 left him 27th.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, is preparing to contest his first Indianapolis 500 after switching to IndyCar ahead of the 2026 season.

Mick Schumacher to start 27th at Indy 500 after DSQs

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver is yet to score a point in his first season in the United States-based series, recording a best result of 17th across his first six appearances.

Schumacher’s adjustment to IndyCar has been hindered by a fractured wrist sustained in an opening-lap accident in the first race of the season in St Petersburg in March.

Schumacher, who has adopted a special red helmet design (below) for the Indy 500 in a tribute to his father, struggled in qualifying last weekend, lapping 28th in a field of 33 cars.

Mick Schumacher is competing with a Michael-inspired red helmet at the Indy 500

He will start from 27th at the Brickyard on Sunday after Caio Collet, who originally qualified 10th, was disqualified after his car failed a post-qualifying inspection.

Jack Harvey, who originally qualified one spot behind Schumacher in 29th, was also excluded from the final qualifying classification.

In a post to social media earlier this week, Schumacher admitted that he and his team have “work to do” ahead of race day at Indianapolis.

He wrote: “Quali! It was a great experience yesterday, we’ve got some work to do our side and 500 miles to make something happen!”

In a statement released by the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, Schumacher insisted that the car felt “good” during qualifying.

However, he conceded that a more “edgy” setup would have gained him more speed.

The 27-year-old explained: “We wish we would have been a little faster.

“I’m not quite sure where the speed went from this morning. I think this morning looked pretty good, so we’ve got to understand that.

“The car felt good (in qualifying), but maybe it’s not the best thing that the car feels good.

“Maybe you want it to be a bit edgy but overall, we’ve just got to get after it, understand it and hopefully have a good car for the race.

“I was just saying to everybody here how privileged I am to be able to work with such a great crew and such a great team.

“Everybody on the 47 car, and everyone on the whole Rahal Letterman Lanigan team did an amazing job so far.

“It’s been a great experience so far and I’m just very excited to go into the race now.”

In depth: Michael Schumacher and his impact on F1

PlanetF1.com’s Hall of Fame: Michael Schumacher – the beating heart of Ferrari

Michael Schumacher accident: Separating facts from fiction 11 years on

A number of other former Formula 1 drivers are due to compete in the Indy 500, where ex-McLaren reserve driver Alex Palou will start from pole position.

Former Manor driver Alexander Rossi, the winner of the race as a rookie in 2016, secured second place in qualifying before a terrifying accident on Monday left his participation in doubt.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato will start 12th, with 2022 victor Marcus Ericsson in 17th place.

Romain Grosjean, the former Lotus and Haas F1 driver, will start three places ahead of Schumacher in 24th.

The Indy 500 is due to begin hours before the start of the F1’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Christian Horner and BYD talks spark intriguing new Formula 1 team possibility