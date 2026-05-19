Alexander Rossi’s Indianapolis 500 hopes hang in the balance after the former F1 driver suffered hand and ankle injuries in a violent high-speed crash during practice.

Former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean and McLaren reserve Pato O’Ward were caught up in the crash but weren’t injured.

Rossi, O’Ward and Grosjean caught up in high-speed crash

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Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 took place last weekend, with Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou claiming pole position for the event.

He secured P1 by 0.258s ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rossi, with O’Ward sixth fastest and Grosjean in P24.

The drivers returned to the track on Monday for Practice 7 where Rossi triggered a huge accident.

The 34-year-old lost control of his No.20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet and spun off at Turn 2, before violently slamming into the wall rear-first. The impact pitched his car onto its side before spinning back onto the track.

Rossi was hit by O’Ward side-on, with Grosjean also involved.

Alexander Rossi SPINS in Turn 2 😳 Multiple cars are collected as they try to avoid the incident. pic.twitter.com/rOBoa5cERr — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 18, 2026

The left sidepod of Rossi’s Ed Carpenter Racing car was ripped off in the incident, and there were also visible marks on his cockpit’s aeroscreen.

As the drivers were evaluated in the care centre, IndyCar announced: “Romain Grosjean and Pato O’Ward have both been seen and released. Alexander Rossi is awake and alert, and in good spirits following the incident.”

Rossi, however, was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The series put out an update a few hours later, saying: “ECR announces Alexander Rossi underwent successful outpatient procedures to repair minor injuries to his left hand and right ankle sustained in today’s practice incident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The No. 20 driver remains under evaluation with the intent to compete in Friday’s Carb Day practice and Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.”

It’s not yet known whether Rossi will be able to take the start for the Indy 500.

His team said: “Rossi’s recovery will be under the care of IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer and the IndyCar medical team.

“His progress will continue to be evaluated with the full intent of participating in final practice on Friday, May 22 and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24.

“The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew will prepare a backup car and return to the track for final practice on Friday, May 22.”

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