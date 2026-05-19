Former Formula 1 driver and Sky F1 Germany pundit Timo Glock has acknowledged that he had to be “punished” for a safety breach during the Nürburgring 24 Hours that led to his licence being revoked.

Glock, who made 91 F1 starts between 2004 and 2012, competed at the Nordschleife behind the wheel of a Dörr Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 car.

Timo Glock: ‘I only have myself to blame’ after Nürburgring 24 DSQ

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As reported by PlanetF1.com, the 44-year-old received what the stewards described as an ‘immediate disqualification’ following a safety breach.

Glock was caught travelling at 112km/h in a Code 60 zone, which sees drivers limited to 60km/h due to hazards on track.

The German was hit with an 82-second stop-and-go penalty and two DMSB penalty points.

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As Glock had previously collected two penalty points during the Nürburgring 24 Hours Qualifiers last month, he was disqualified on the spot and saw his DPN licence, which allows drivers to race at the Nordschleife, revoked.

With Glock sidelined, the #69 entry continued for the remainder of the race with a three-man driver lineup of Timo Scheider, Ben Doerr and Marvin Kirchhöfer.

The car eventually finished in 16th position.

Speaking after the race, Glock held up his hands and admitted that he had to face the consequences after breaking the speed limit in a slow zone at the Metzgesfeld section of the track.

He said: “I only have myself to blame.

“Six weeks ago, I picked up two penalty points. Then came my double stint and I accelerated again 100 metres too early.

“That hurts, but it has to be punished. It’s the most dangerous racetrack in the world.”

Glock added that it was easy for drivers to miss the marshals at that specific area of the circuit, adding: “You never really look up there.”

Glock’s McLaren appeared in a special livery inspired by Michael Schumacher’s title-winning 1995 Benetton F1 car following a tie-up with sponsor Bitburger.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com at the Nürburgring, Glock said of the colour scheme: “The guy who runs the company [Bembel With Care] is a very good friend of mine and we had this idea to say we need to do something for the 24-hour race.

“They work together now with Bitburger, the beer brand. Bitburger was sponsoring [Benetton] in 1995 and haven’t been involved in motorsport for 25 years and we said: ‘We need to bring them back.’

“The only way was with the livery from 1995 and that’s actually how the whole story started and how the [racing] project started in December last year.”

Glock also competed in collaboration with the Keep Fighting Foundation, the charity founded in the aftermath of Schumacher’s life-altering skiing accident in December 2013.

He added: “It’s great to have the Schumacher family behind it with the Keep Fighting organisation.”

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