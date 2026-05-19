Former Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick has returned to television screens with FOX Sports ahead of this weekend’s Indy 500.

Patrick remains one of the most recognisable female racing drivers of the modern era after spells in IndyCar and NASCAR prior to her retirement at the end of 2018.

Danica Patrick to cover Indy 500 with FOX after Sky F1 exit

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The 44-year-old joined the Sky F1 team in 2021, making regular appearances with the broadcaster until the end of last year.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in March, it was confirmed shortly before the start of the F1 2026 season that Patrick had parted ways with Sky F1.

The Indianapolis 500, widely regarded as the highlight of the IndyCar calendar, will take place on Sunday.

The race is due to begin hours before the start of F1’s Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

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Patrick is a member of FOX Sports’ coverage of the Indy 500, appearing as a guest analyst during qualifying at the Brickyard last weekend.

Her return to air proved divisive among viewers with fans split on Patrick’s contribution to the coverage.

One fan commented on social media: “If FOX is trying to draw viewers in, this isn’t the way.”

Another added: “As long as she stays away from F1 its [sic] all good.”

Another wrote to Patrick: “You’re going to do a great job. Proud for you.”

Patrick has not commented on her Sky F1 departure beyond a short post to social media after the news was confirmed ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

She wrote: “I had such a blast! The Sky team was so much fun (thank you all), I saw so many amazing new race tracks and cities and got to be part of a huge boom in F1!

“I called after the last race in 2025 and said it was time for me to move on and I was so grateful for the opportunity and experience I was given!

“And now due to my deep exposure to F1, I will be glued to my TV for the season starting this weekend, like every other fan!”

Patrick recorded a best Indy 500 result of third in 2009, with her only IndyCar victory occurring at the Motegi circuit in 2008.

FOX inherited the live IndyCar broadcast rights from rival broadcaster NBC ahead of the 2025 season.

The station recruited Will Buxton, the F1 reporter best known for his appearances on the Netflix-produced Drive to Survive series, as its lead IndyCar commentator.

James Hinchcliffe, the former IndyCar driver who now regularly acts as an F1 TV pundit, is also included in FOX’s punditry lineup.

Reigning four-time champion Alex Palou will start the Indy 500 from pole position.

The former McLaren F1 reserve driver recorded a fastest average speed of 232.248mph in qualifying.

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