Sky F1 has announced its on-screen line-up for the 2026 season, with former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, Danica Patrick, no longer part of its coverage moving forward.

Patrick had appeared on the channel as a pundit for the past five seasons, operating primarily at the North American rounds of the season as the channel rotates its line-up from race to race.

Sky F1 reveals 2026 line-up; Danica Patrick no longer set to appear

Additional reporting by Oliver Harden

While pundits have occasionally been known to appear on a one-off basis on Sky Sports in the past, PlanetF1.com understands that Patrick is not due to be a part of the channel’s plans from the 2026 season.

This news comes shortly after longtime presenter, Natalie Pinkham, confirmed she would be back in the paddock at the Japanese Grand Prix this season, after taking a break from the channel to undergo neck surgery.

The regular commentary duo of David Croft and Martin Brundle has been retained as the two combine for Sky F1’s 15th season covering the sport full-time, with Harry Benjamin set to deputise for Croft at selected rounds this season.

Pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, continues with the channel and will continue presenting his post-qualifying and post-race Notebook shows.

Three World Champions have been retained on Sky F1’s punditry roster, with Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve set to offer opinions at different weekends throughout the season.

Having retired from full-time driving at the end of 2025, Sky Sports confirmed Button would attend more races with the channel this season, which combines with his role as an official Aston Martin ambassador.

Simon Lazenby, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater all continue with the channel, as does Naomi Schiff, who stepped up to take on more presenting roles last season.

Karun Chandhok and Anthony Davidson will give closer analysis of the weekend’s events on the SkyPad, drawing attention to key moments from race weekends, with Jamie Chadwick also continuing in a punditry role alongside her racing duties in the European Le Mans Series.

Full Sky F1 2026 line-up

Experts & analysts: Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson.

Presenters & reporters: Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater

Commentators: David Croft and Harry Benjamin

