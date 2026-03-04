Sky F1 presenters: Confirmed line-up for the F1 2026 season

Sky Sports F1 announced its full roster of on-screen talent ahead of the F1 2026 season opener in Australia, with only minor tweaks to its line-up.

Viewers will continue to watch with the majority of the presenters and pundits with which they have become accustomed in recent seasons, with one difference being the absence of former NASCAR and IndyCar racer, Danica Patrick, from Sky’s announcement ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Sky F1 presenters and reporters

Sky rotates its presenting and punditry panel race by race, but here is a look at the names the broadcaster has confirmed for the season ahead, and some background on their careers to date.

Simon Lazenby

Sky F1’s lead presenter since the channel took on the full-time UK rights to Formula 1 in 2012, Simon Lazenby has anchored the majority of races since the channel’s presence began.

Now approaching 25 years with the wider Sky Sports network, Lazenby began as a rugby union presenter before making the switch to Formula 1.

Natalie Pinkham

Pinkham has taken on a variety of roles with Sky F1 since the channel arrived, having moved from an initial role as pit-lane reporter for BBC Radio 5 Live in 2012.

She has taken on commentary duties as required, alongside anchoring and heading to the media pen to interview drivers after races.

In 2021, Pinkham became the first female lead commentator for a Formula 1 session in the UK as she took over the lead for the first practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

She took a break from presenting as she underwent neck surgery in 2025, but confirmed before the season began that she was cleared to be back in the paddock at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2026.

Rachel Brookes

Like Pinkham, Brookes’ role with Sky F1 has grown as the years have gone by, having contributed as a pit-lane reporter alongside driver interviews.

Having previously been a presenter with Sky F1’s sister channel, Sky Sports News, Brookes has also been a regular in the commentary box for FP1 sessions since 2023, alongside stints as lead anchor.

Ted Kravitz

A paddock stalwart, Ted Kravitz is approaching 30 years covering Formula 1, having initially began his television work with ITV as a producer.

He took on the channel’s role as pit-lane reporter, and has been sought after to continue in the same role with the BBC and Sky F1 since its inception, with the move to pay TV giving him the opportunity to add to his own presenting skills.

Ted’s Notebook has long been featured on the Sky Sports F1 channel, breaking down key moments from the weekend after qualifying and races.

Craig Slater

Craig Slater is another longtime Sky Sports reporter who operates in a dual capacity, reporting for both Sky F1 and Sky Sports News through a race weekend.

He is often present in the media pen during races, too, interviewing drivers and team bosses as the weekends unfold.

Commentators

Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle has admitted that he had to be metaphorically ‘dragged kicking and screaming’ to the commentary box after the end of his driving career in Formula 1, but has since become a modern day voice of the sport.

His analysis spans partnerships with legendary commentator Murray Walker, James Allen, Jonathan Legard and David Coulthard before partnering David Croft from 2012, having moved from ITV, the BBC and Sky F1 in that time.

Brundle takes on a slightly lighter schedule in the present day, still attending the majority of races but others will fill in his shoes as analyst on the weekends he is not in the commentary box.

David Croft

‘Crofty’ has been Sky F1’s lead commentator since 2012, and originally started in a radio background after leading commentary for BBC Radio 5 Live.

With the calendar having expanded, Croft no longer commentates at every race, revealing ahead of his first absence in 2024 that he had a streak going back to 2007 of attending every Grand Prix in person heading up to that point.

Harry Benjamin

Filling Croft’s shoes on his weekends away is current Radio 5 Live commentator, Harry Benjamin.

Benjamin combines his TV work with his radio duties for most of the season, with the races where he will take on the mic yet to be confirmed by Sky Sports ahead of the season.

Pundits and analysts

Jenson Button

2009 World Champion, Jenson Button, first appeared as a pundit on Sky in 2018, and after the end of his full-time racing career last year has committed to more events in 2026.

He will combine his punditry with an ambassadorial role with Aston Martin in 2026, having previously fulfilled a similar role with Williams.

Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg has not been shy to speak his mind when on punditry duty, having appeared sporadically on the channel since his retirement at the end of 2016.

He has not been afraid to answer drivers and team bosses difficult questions on the spot, which has made him a popular figure among viewers.

Jacques Villeneuve

Like Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve has not held back when putting his views across on Sky F1, which will continue in the 2026 season.

He first appeared on the channel for the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix, and has appeared at most of the North American rounds since.

Bernie Collins

Former ‘Team Silverstone’ strategy engineer Bernie Collins stepped away from the pit wall at the end of 2021 and opted to pursue a broadcast career, and has since been Sky’s strategy analyst.

She has been placed at the heart of the action again since the arrival of ‘Pit Wall Live’ in 2025, offering Collins real-time data to discuss potential strategy options as races unfold.

Jamie Chadwick

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick first appeared on free-to-air Channel 4 as a pundit before making the step over to Sky in recent years.

She also represents Williams as an ambassador, and will appear at Formula 1 weekends alongside her own racing career, continuing in the European Le Mans Series this season.

Naomi Schiff

Former W Series driver Naomi Schiff continues with Sky F1 in 2026, combining with her burgeoning media work elsewhere.

She presented the channel’s ‘The F1 Show’ in 2025, has presented at car launch events including Audi’s first launch in 2026, and makes a return to the paddock after the arrival of her child last autumn.

Karun Chandhok

Former Lotus and HRT driver Karun Chandhok has been a feature for Formula 1 viewers since 2012, interspersing stints on Sky with Channel 4, alongside broadcasts for Formula E and being involved in Williams’ Heritage programme.

Chandhok puts his racing knowledge to use on the ‘Sky Pad’, the large touch screen which pulls up clips from different sessions for closer analysis.

Anthony Davidson

Former Honda and Super Aguri driver, Anthony Davidson, still has an active role in the Formula 1 paddock by continuing as a development driver with Mercedes in the 2026 season.

He has become known for his use of the ‘Sky Pad’, as well as close analysis of in-race combat having previously combined broadcasting with a hugely successful endurance career.

