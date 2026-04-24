Nelson Piquet Jr. has described having Flavio Briatore as his manager as the “biggest mistake” he and his family made during his brief F1 career.

Piquet’s F1 career was fleeting after he was dumped by Renault, then managed by Briatore, midway through the 2009 season before the duo were identified as key players in the infamous crashgate scandal.

Nelson Piquet Jr criticises Flavio Briatore management role

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Reflecting on their complicated relationship, Piquet admitted he felt that “not having someone we could trust” was a major career error as Briatore managed a pool of drivers that also included Fernando Alonso.

“The biggest mistake for me was having Flavio as my manager, as my mentor,” Piquet Jr. told SoyMotor.com.

“That was our mistake – mine and my parents’ – not having someone we could trust.

“We should have had someone to advise us, to protect my interests.

“He had six, seven or eight drivers… I was just a number in the game. He did whatever he needed to do with the puzzle to make the biggest profit.”

Arriving on the grid in 2008, Piquet Jr. started 28 grands prix with Renault, but was dropped during the F1 2009 summer break after being over shadowed by Alonso.

Briatore rose to lead the Renault F1 operation having held that position during the squad’s time as Benetton during the 1990s.

Then, he led the team to world championships with Michael Schumacher, and again almost a decade later with Alonso.

The Italian was instrumental in bringing Schumacher to Benetton in 1991 with Alonso his first driver management deal which has also included Mark Webber, Heikki Kovalainen, Jarno Trulli, and Piquet.

While the partnership with Alonso is noteworthy for its two world title wins, the Piquet relationship in clouded by the events of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Swept under the rug at the time, following his dismissal from the team in 2009, Piquet Jr. informed the FIA about the circumstances surrounding his race-ending crash in Marina Bay.

The resulting scandal saw Piquet offered immunity while Briatore had a ban imposed by the FIA overturned by a French court.

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Since leaving F1, Piquet has raced in Formula E, winning the title in the 2014-15 season.

Now 40 years old, he’s continued to compete in endurance racing, stock cars and, most recently, touring cars.

Briatore meanwhile once again heads the Enstone F1 operation, today known as Alpine.

After not holding an official role within the sport in the wake of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, the 76-year-old is now a consultant appointed by former Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo.

That sees him effectively run the organisation alongside managing director Steve Nicholls.

Briatore has also remained active as a driver manager, with Franco Colapinto linked with the Italian, though is officially managed by Bullet Sports Management. Briatore previously managed Jack Doohan, though their relationship ended as the Australian left the team at the end of the F1 2025 season.

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