The stability McLaren has in terms of its driver lineup and management affords the team key advantages, according to Oscar Piastri.

Consistency among its key personnel isn’t a given, with several teams having undergone – or undergoing – changes in key positions.

Oscar Piastri has learned to appreciate the stability within McLaren

McLaren maintained a consistent driver pairing into the F1 2025, the third season Piastri and Lando Norris have been partnered. The duo are poised to remain together beyond F1 2026 too.

Last August, team principal Andrea Stella signed a new multi-year extension keeping him in the position he’s held since the start of the F1 2023 campaign. Zak Brown too is locked in for the long term, agreeing a new contract at the start of 2024 that will see him continue as CEO until at least 2030.

By contrast, there has been a degree of change among its three nearest rivals.

Ferrari has welcomed Lewis Hamilton for F1 2025 while it only recently renewed Fred Vasseur as team principal, ending speculation that the Frenchman could be shown the door.

Mercedes has seen Kimi Antonelli come in to replace Lewis Hamilton, while George Russell has been outspoken about the fact he is without a deal for next season. It’s expected the Brit will be confirmed alongside his young Italian counterpart Kimi Antonelli, but that has not yet officially taken place.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has endured a period of upheaval since the start of the season. Having promoted Liam Lawson in place of Sergio Perez, the young Kiwi lasted just two events before he swapped places with Yuki Tsunoda. Following the British Grand Prix, long-serving team boss Christian Horner was axed with immediate effect, his place taken by ex-Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies.

“I’m certainly very happy where I am,” Piastri said when asked about his take on the turmoil elsewhere.

“I was happy before some of the movements and rumours that are going on, but I think it is a massive strength of ours, how united we are, how strong we are as a team and from so many areas.

“So yeah, it does make me appreciate it. I already did appreciate it beforehand, but yes, I think the stability is definitely a nice thing.

“I think just with more time in the sport, I’m understanding a bit better that stability is not always that common, so it’s nice to have it.”

Piastri has first-hand experience of the turmoil that can engulf teams, having been part of Alpine’s junior driver programme.

He left Enstone in favour of McLaren midway through 2022 in a high-profile, and public, divorce in which it became apparent the Australian had never been given a contract to sign.

By contrast, he was offered a race drive at McLaren in place of Daniel Ricciardo, who had the final year of his contract with the squad paid out to make space for the young Melburnian.

That show of faith has been repaid with a sense of loyalty that meant Piastri was not interested in suggestions he could be a target for Red Bull.

Rumours surfaced late last year as Perez struggled, woes that ultimately cost him the drive at season’s end.

Lawson fared no better, nor has Tsunoda, while the squad’s sliding fortunes saw Horner lose his job as its Austrian owners wielded the axe.

“I learned, I guess, with everyone else,” Piastri said of when he found out about Horner’s dismissal.

“It was obviously a change for Red Bull. I think Christian achieved a lot with the team in terms of championships and whatever else.

“But for me, it really doesn’t affect much. I’ve not spent much time thinking about it. It was obviously a bit of a surprise, I guess, or a big change, but it doesn’t affect me.”

