Petronas CEO faces criticism despite apology for F1 podium champagne spraying

Petronas’ CEO and president, Tengku Muhammad Taufik, has issued an apology amidst criticisms within Malaysia for his part in Mercedes’ podium celebrations in Singapore last weekend.

Taufik was the representative sent up onto the podium for Mercedes at Marina Bay last weekend, collecting the Constructors’ trophy for the team following George Russell’s controlled victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

What did Petronas’ CEO do?

Taufik is the president and CEO of Petronas, Mercedes’ title sponsor and fuel supplier, a Malaysian state-owned multinational oil and gas company.

With no Malaysian Grand Prix on the calendar, the Singapore GP is the nearest event, with Taufik selected as the representative of the Mercedes team to accept the plaudits on the podium.

As part of the celebrations, Taufik was sprayed with champagne and also joined in dousing Russell, as well as fellow podium-finishers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the traditional alcoholic beverage.

However, his engagement with alcohol – an intoxicant viewed as haram by Muslims – has resulted in criticism and condemnation in Malaysia, where Islam is the predominant religion with some 63 per cent of the population.

Taufik said he was honoured to receive the trophy on behalf of the Mercedes team, but admitted that his actions during the post-race celebrations might have been “misplaced”.

“The recent victory at the Singapore Grand Prix was a much-awaited achievement in our long-standing strategic partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in this season,” he said.

“I felt honoured when I was invited to receive the Winning Constructor Trophy on the team’s behalf.

“However, I acknowledge that my spontaneous, spur-of-the-moment exuberance in celebrating that moment of victory may have been misplaced.

“While I can categorically state I did not consume any alcohol, as a Muslim, I should have been more aware of the sensitivities associated with taking part in such celebrations. Accordingly, I want to apologise for any unintended offence caused and take full responsibility for my actions.

“On behalf of Petronas, permit me to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude for the continued support of our participation in what is the pinnacle of motorsports competition. The successes we deliver now and in the upcoming era of sustainable fuels will indeed bear testimony to Malaysian innovation and capabilities.”

While the furore is likely to calm, particularly in light of Taufik’s apology, some conservative political parties within Malaysia show no sign of accepting Taufik’s apology, with the arts, culture, and sports bureau chairperson for the Amanah party, Wan Anwar Wan Ibrahim, urging Petronas to take internal action against Taufik.

As quoted by Malaysia Kini, Wan Anwar said internal action would prevent a repeat of Taufik’s behaviour and that an explanation of Taufik being overwhelmed by the excitement of victory was insufficient.

“It is even more disappointing that this Muslim happens to be a Malay who leads a respected national organisation – Petronas,” he said.

“Why is there absolutely no sensitivity on such an issue, especially when he is fully aware that he represents the image of a respected Islamic nation in the eyes of the world?” Wan Anwar, who pointed out that Petronas’ previous leaders had always been mindful of Islamic sensitivities, both domestically and internationally.

The youth arm of the Bersatu political party, Armada, also “condemned the actions” of Taufik, saying, “As a Malay Islamic corporate leader representing a Malaysian state-owned company, he should have shown greater sensitivity on the podium, especially in an international context.

“The incident was seen as embarrassing for the country, especially since he was wearing his official Petronas attire when he was sprayed with alcohol.

“Armada emphasised that the use of alcohol should not be normalised within the government or GLCs. Although the champagne shower is a racing tradition, Islamic leaders should leave the podium during the activity and return after the event is over to take pictures with the winners.

“Armada is proud of the Petronas team’s achievements but emphasises that the nation’s dignity must be upheld, especially in the eyes of other Islamic leaders involved in Formula 1, including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

“Armada hopes that the Prime Minister will issue a stern warning to all ministries and government agencies.”

Read Next: Mohammed Ben Sulayem set to win FIA Presidency unopposed as elections weakness revealed