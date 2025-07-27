Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola has raised concerns ahead of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix after the morning’s Formula 3 race was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

After two glorious days at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the rain arrived over night and continued into the morning.

The F3 race was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Heavy fell during the Formula 3 race, forcing Race Control to red flag it after just two laps behind the Safety Car.

The drivers returned to the pit lane, but as the clock counted down given the morning’s schedule, the race was called off.

An hour later, the Formula 2 race was able to take place, the 23-lap race getting underway in a rolling start.

Despite the rain intensifying, the drivers were able to start out on track and continue running as they’re tyres displaced the water.

Although there were several offs and spins from the drivers, before Oliver Goethe engine blew in the closing laps with that red flag ending the race. McLaren junior Alex Dunne claimed the victory.

The conditions have raised questions about whether the Formula 1 race will be able to take place this afternoon.

More Belgian GP talking points

👉 F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix?

👉 Winners and losers from the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

That was put to Pirelli’s Isola, who warned that if the rain is as intense as it was during the F3 event, the F1 drivers won’t be able to safely run.

“The problem is usually visibility on a high-speed circuit like Spa,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com. “Nobody want to take any risk.

“We know that modern sport is dangerous, but it’s correct to take counter measures to guarantee safety in this condition.

“So if the race is in a condition similar to what we had in Formula Two, I believe there is a chance of a race.

“But Formula Three, this morning was cancelled. The level of water was crazy. There is a higher risk for aquaplaning.

“Eau Rouge Raidillon is a fantastic corner, a unique corner, but also some sometimes dangerous in wet condition.”

Pressed on his F3 admission and if it meant F1 definitely couldn’t run in similar conditions, Isola replied: “No, I don’t think so, because there is a lot of standing water. We have also other high-speed corners with standing water.”

He explained that ideally, if it were to rain, it would happen during the race and not before as that leaves standing water on the track.

“The other point is that if they are able to start the race because conditions are good enough, then obviously, when you have 20 cars running, you also take some water away from track.

“And even in conditions where you have some rain coming, it’s still possible to race because the conditions are acceptable. But if there is a lot of water before the start of the race, that means that you have puddles, so you have aquaplaning.”

Read next: Late Belgian Grand Prix grid changes as pit lane starts confirmed, including Lewis Hamilton