With George Russell tempted into a Belgian GP one-stop, leaving him first on the road but not the winner, Pirelli has issued a “preliminary explanation” for the lower than expected tyre wear.

Russell had not been looking like a clear victory contender at Spa despite the close battle at the front, but that all changed when he opted to go down the one-stop route in his Mercedes, with tyre degradation proving to be below pre-race expectations.

Track temps, front axle protection and more behind George Russell tactic

That strategy would prove to be the winning one – or so we all thought – for Russell as he held off Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, but after the race, his disqualification from the results was announced after the FIA found his Mercedes W15 to be 1.5kg underweight.

Team boss Toto Wolff, when speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, admitted that it was “unexpected” to put that hard tyre through an extended final stint. A lack of rubber remaining, plus no rubber pick-up due to the absence of a cooldown lap at Spa, had been highlighted as potential factors behind Russell’s car missing the weight limit.

As for what triggered that lack of tyre wear and Russell’s perhaps ultimately costly strategy, F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli believe track temperatures were at play, as well as extensive tyre management for drivers when on the medium compound. Car set-ups on the front axle were also highlighted.

“Going into the race, we stated that a one-stop was not fast enough compared to a two-stop, but leaving aside Russell’s disqualification, his performance would disprove that theory,” said Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola.

“For a preliminary explanation, at least in terms of tyre behaviour, there are some factors that stand out. First of all, today’s track temperature was around 10 degrees higher than during FP2 and that probably contributed to very limited graining on the hard, which on the other hand was very significant on the mediums on a long stint.

“Furthermore, we can assume that the teams worked hard on defining car set-up to find the best compromise between a wet qualifying and a dry race and to try and protect the front axle, which was most prone to graining.

“A third element to consider is that many drivers made a point of looking after their mediums very carefully, especially in the quickest corners.”

While Russell’s disqualification was a “massive blow”, Wolff was keen to stress the positive that Mercedes were the “benchmark” on Grand Prix Sunday at Spa, with Hamilton’s promotion to victory making it three wins for Mercedes in their last four races.

“Look, you know, we have to take it on the chin if the stewards decide against us,” he said just before Russell’s disqualification was confirmed.

“It is what it is, a mistake has happened or could have happened and a 1-2 would have bee been a great result going into the summer break, it couldn’t go any better.

“The positives, the very positive, that we can take from this race is that we had two cars that were the benchmark in this race with two different strategies. Who would have said that a few months ago? And that is that is really good to see.

“I think it’s the one-stop that you expect lots of rubber, maybe more, but there’s no excuse.

“If the stewards team deems it to be a breach of regulations, then it is what it is. We have to learn from that and, as a team, you know there are more positives to take.

“Obviously, for George, that’s a massive blow – a driver and all his childhood dreams to win these races and then it’s being probably taken away, but he’s gonna win many more.”

