Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Sky F1 pundit and former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins claiming that Lance Stroll “will feel a little hard done by” after his short-lived AMR26 debut.

With Adrian Newey’s latest masterpiece catching the eye of Mercedes driver George Russell, here’s today’s roundup…

Sky F1 pundit: Lance Stroll ‘will feel a little hard done by’ after Aston Martin AMR26 debut

Lance Stroll “will feel a little hard done by” after a limited number of laps with the Aston Martin AMR26 at the F1 2026 Barcelona shakedown.

That is the claim of Sky F1 pundit and former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins after Stroll completed just five laps behind the wheel of the AMR26.

Stroll appeared late on the penultimate day of running in Barcelona, collecting just five laps before handing over to Fernando Alonso for the entire final day.

Read more: Lance Stroll ‘hard done by’ after just five AMR26 shakedown laps

Aston Martin insider: Adrian Newey’s AMR26 ‘on another level’

Aston Marin staffer Neil Zambardi-Christie says the AMR26 is “on another level” compared to previous F1 car designs he has worked on.

The AMR26 is the first Aston Martin F1 car to be produced by Newey since his high-profile move from Red Bull was completed last year.

The 2026 season also marks the start of Aston Martin’s new technical partnership with Honda, Red Bull’s former engine supplier, in a deal announced almost three years ago.

Read more: Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin AMR26 hailed as ‘on another level’

George Russell: Aston Martin ‘the standout’ F1 2026 car design

Mercedes driver George Russell has admitted that the Aston Martin AMR26 was “probably the most standout car in terms of car design” at the first pre-season test of F1 2026 in Barcelona.

Russell highlighted the car’s “very impressive” rear suspension as a particular area of interest.

However, he warned that “it’s not a competition of how sexy it is, it’s a competition of how fast it goes around the track.”

Read more: George Russell warns ‘standout’ Aston Martin could be a threat in 2026

Williams reveals FW48 livery for F1 2026 season

Williams has revealed the livery of its new car, the FW48, for the F1 2026 season.

The Grove-based outfit was the only one of the 11th teams to miss the opening pre-season test in Barcelona “following delays in the FW48 programme.”

Williams, among three Mercedes customer teams on the F1 2026 grid, is targeting a serious stride forward in 2026 having sacrificed car development last year.

Read more: ‘Brave’ Williams reveals the FW48 after missing Barcelona shakedown

Haas confirms signing of Jack Doohan as F1 2026 reserve driver

Jack Doohan has joined Haas as the team’s reserve driver for the F1 2026 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed on December 8, 24 hours after the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi, that Doohan was closing in on a Haas reserve role for F1 2026.

Doohan will join Japan’s Ryo Hirakawa in Haas’s reserve roster.

Read more: Jack Doohan confirmed as Haas F1 reserve driver for 2026 season