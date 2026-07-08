The Red Bull RB17, the hypercar designed by Adrian Newey and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, is set to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

Red Bull has added that Newey will also be driving the car up the famous hill climb, along with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda.

Red Bull RB17 to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

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The RB17 name is derived from the Formula 1 chassis name skipped by Red Bull Racing in the 2021 season, when it launched the RB16B to power Max Verstappen to his first World Championship.

While Newey has since departed for Aston Martin, work on the RB17 continued ahead of its anticipated launch this year, in conjunction with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

This forms into a wider celebration Red Bull Racing is holding at Goodwood this year, with some of the team’s most memorable liveries being on display from throughout its history.

The Red Bull RB17 will be making its public debut this weekend.

Capping it off will be the debut of the RB17, which has spent more than five years in development – with a naturally aspirated Cosworth V10 capable of 15,000rpm powering this track-only hypercar, built without the restrictions of racing rules.

“Goodwood is the perfect place to celebrate what Red Bull Engineering is all about,” said Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO.

“It brings together our heritage, our passion for innovation, and the incredible talent of the people behind our projects. Seeing RB17 come to life and run in front of the fans is a very special moment.

“It represents years of dedication, creativity, and engineering excellence from an extraordinary team. We’re incredibly proud of what they have achieved and look forward to sharing that experience with everyone at Goodwood.”

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Rob Gray, Red Bull Advanced Technologies technical director, added: “At Red Bull, we’re at our best when we’re taking on challenges that others might consider impossible. RB17 is exactly that.

“The ambition was to create a car capable of delivering a level of performance rarely seen outside Formula 1, while remaining true to the original vision that inspired the project.

“The engineering challenge has been immense. We set out to deliver Formula 1-inspired levels of performance in a customer track car, requiring us to solve countless challenges across design, engineering, validation, testing and manufacture.

“One of the things I’m proudest of is how closely the finished car reflects the original vision. Its dynamic debut at Goodwood marks an important milestone in the programme, as we continue to validate and develop the car in real-world conditions and explore its full performance potential.”

Only 50 RB17 models are due to be made in its production run. The car weighs under 900kg and is set to produce more than 1200bhp, in the hope of producing Formula 1 levels of performance and a top speed exceeding 350kph.

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