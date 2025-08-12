The Newcastle Falcons rugby union team will be rebranded Newcastle Red Bulls for the new season after the energy drinks brand completed its takeover of the club.

Red Bull has been a fixture in F1 over the last two decades, with the Austrian company enjoying a two-team presence on the grid since 2006 via the Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls outfits.

Red Bull rebrands Newcastle Falcons rugby club in controversial move

The Milton Keynes-based Red Bull Racing squad stands as one of the most successful F1 teams in the modern era, having won six Constructors’ titles and eight Drivers’ Championships – split evenly between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – since 2010.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, it emerged last month that the energy drinks company was closing in on a deal to purchase Newcastle Falcons, the historic rugby union club founded in 1877.

It was announced on Tuesday that Red Bull has now completed its full takeover of the club, which will controversially be known as Newcastle Red Bulls going forward.

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said: “Together, we aim to elevate rugby to new heights and deliver unforgettable moments for our fans.

“We’re delighted to have acquired Newcastle Red Bulls and look forward to empowering the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Red Bull’s acquisition of Newcastle Falcons sees the energy drinks brand mark its first foray into rugby union in addition to it interests in motor racing, football/soccer and extreme and winter sports.

Newcastle Falcons, the club where rugby legend and 2003 World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson spent most of his career, have fallen on hard times in recent years, comfortably finishing bottom of the Premiership league table for the last three seasons.

The arrival of Red Bull is set to secure the club’s long-term future after being originally put up for sale last November.

Red Bull’s habit of rebranding historic sports teams has been met with fierce resistance from fans over the years, particularly in football.

Following Red Bull GmbH’s takeover of the SV Austria Salzburg club in 2005, the club was renamed Red Bull Salzburg with its traditional violet and white strip replaced by red and white.

The rebrand also extended to the club’s crest, which was also overhauled to incorporate the famous Red Bull logo.

The move led to disillusioned supporters setting up a new club in response to the changes.

