Red Bull warned F1 2026 contender ‘not ready’ amid ‘complicated’ situation risk

Arvid Lindblad is being tipped to join the Formula 1 grid with Racing Bulls next season, but having watched him in Formula 2 racing against his son, Juan Pablo Montoya doesn’t believe he’s ready.

However, if he doesn’t join the grid next season, that in itself could cause “complications” for his future.

Red Bull have confirmed only one of their F1 2026 seats

Red Bull-backed Lindblad is currently racing in Formula 2 with Campos, stepping up to the F1 feeder series after a fourth-placed finish in the 2024 F3 series.

With two wins on the board and three podiums, he’s seventh in the championship on 92 points, 62 behind championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli, with four rounds remaining.

The 18-year-old had his first taste of today’s F1 machinery when he put the Red Bull RB21 through its paces at the British Grand Prix, filling one of the young driver slots.

Logging 22 laps en route to a best time of 1:27.958, Lindblad finished in 14th place overall, and his appearance duly impressed Red Bull director Helmut Marko.

“Formula 2 driver Arvid Lindblad drove for Red Bull Racing for the first time in free practice at Silverstone, and we think the teenager did a great job,” Marko told Speedweek.

“His speed was right, his statements were profound, and the technicians are very happy with his performance.”

He also took part in a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) outing at Silverstone, with Marko once again happy with what he saw on the track.

“Lindblad was back in the car the week after the British GP and completed more than 100 laps, showing excellent physical condition and competitive lap times,” he said.

It’s led to speculation that Briton could be the next junior from the Red Bull junior programme to step up into Formula 1. And it could be as soon as next season, with the driver taking one of the Racing Bulls seats while Isack Hadjar moves up to Red Bull.

However, Montoya, who has watched Lindblad in action as he races against the former F1 driver’s son, Sebastián Montoya, in Formula 2, doesn’t believe the 18-year-old is ready to step up.

But having said that, if Lindblad doesn’t get the opportunity next year, potential turmoil within Red Bull could see that door shut to the youngster.

Montoya told AS Colombia: “If Lindblad, who I personally think is not ready, but if Racing Bulls want Lindblad next year, who do you take out? Yuki or Lawson?

“They would have to take out Yuki, you have to put Hadjar in the Red Bull and Lindblad in the RB.

“And especially because if Red Bull does not do well next year and there are staff changes in Red Bull, the opportunity of Lindblad entering Formula 1 would get complicated.”

Red Bull has already had one major staff change this year with Christian Horner let go from his position as CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing.

He was replaced by Laurent Mekies, although the Frenchman hasn’t been given the same sweeping powers as Horner with Marko taking a firmer hand. The 82-year-old, a fan of Lindblad’s, is in the midst of a three-year deal that expires at the end of the F1 2026 season.

