Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, has confirmed that a final decision on the team’s F1 2026 driver lineup will be made before the end of the season.

It comes after the team delayed its decision amid rumours that Isack Hadjar, the Racing Bulls rookie, is set to replace Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen’s teammate for next season.

Red Bull decision on Yuki Tsunoda future to be made before Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive debut season in F1 2025, culminating in his maiden podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

It emerged last month that Hadjar is set to be rewarded with a promotion to Red Bull’s senior team for F1 2026 in place of Tsunoda, who has largely struggled since replacing Liam Lawson after the first two races of this season.

It is also expected that Arvid Lindblad, the Red Bull junior currently competing in F2, will be handed a Formula 1 promotion with Racing Bulls for F1 2026.

If true, that would theoretically leave Tsunoda and Lawson competing for the final Racing Bulls seat alongside Lindblad for next season.

PlanetF1.com understands that Lawson is the driver most at risk of being left without a race seat in F1 2026 as it stands.

Red Bull made a late decision on its driver plans last year, confirming that Lawson would replace the outgoing Sergio Perez on December 19 – 11 days after the final race of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi.

The energy drinks giant had initially been expected to make a decision on both the Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls drivers lineups for 2026 in the aftermath of last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

However, Mekies revealed in Mexico that a final call has been delayed.

In a fresh update, the Red Bull team principal has insisted that its driver lineup will be decided before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Asked if a decision could be made after the Abu Dhabi race on December 7, Mekies insisted: “No, it will be before.”

Will Yuki Tsunoda secure an F1 2026 reprieve?

Mekies went on to reveal that a desire to keep the focus on the current season has played a factor in the delay, yet stressed the importance of letting the drivers involved know where they stand before the end of 2025.

He added: “It’s exactly as you said. And I didn’t mention this, but you are right in saying that there is also a focus element in our decisions to delay.

“We don’t think the distraction now [is necessary], but what is at stake is exactly what you describe. The parameters are exactly this.

“We are lucky enough, we are free to choose what we think we need to choose.

“And therefore, the only parameters are the ones you’re mentioning.”

Tsunoda received a fresh blow to his hopes of remaining in F1 on Tuesday when Aston Martin confirmed that junior driver Jak Crawford will act as the team’s third driver next season and attend every race in a reserve role.

A reserve role with Aston Martin had previously been regarded as a potential alternative for Tsunoda, who has a long-term relationship with Aston Martin’s F1 2026 engine partner Honda.

Mekies admitted that Tsunoda’s “steps forward” over recent rounds is “one of the reasons” behind Red Bull’s decision to take its time with its final decision for 2026.

The Japanese driver finished a disappointing 11th in Mexico, but had scored points at three of the previous five races.

Mekies explained: “I think Yuki had his best weekend in a long time [in Mexico]. We have said that a few times, but it is true.

“He was very, very close in quali to Max. I think it was two tenths in Q2 and, today [Sunday], the first stint was very, very strong as well: two tenths, three tenths to Max on the same, very long first stint on the medium.

“Then after, fair enough, I think [what happened] after is on our side.

“We left him out a little bit longer because there was an advantage for us to do that and we had a slightly long pit stop, so we killed a bit a few points that he could have scored on merit.

“And of course it’s one of the reasons why we want to take a bit more time before we make a decision for drivers.

“Yuki is making steps forward. The other kids are making a step forward as well.

“So we have no reason to rush the decision, so we will take a bit more time.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

