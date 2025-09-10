Former Ferrari F1 reserve and academy member Robert Shwartzman has shut down a suggestion that he is not enjoying life in IndyCar.

The Israeli-Russian driver made the move to IndyCar in 2025 to link-up with his former team Prema. He is thoroughly enjoying his time in the series, but having seen rumours suggesting the opposite is true, he took to social media to make his feelings clear.

Robert Shwartzman is very much enjoying IndyCar

Shwartzman made a swift IndyCar impact, claiming a shock pole position in his first Indianapolis 500. He was the first rookie pole winner since Teo Fabi in 1983. Shwartzman was named Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Scoring 211 points across his first season, Shwartzman finished just seven points behind team-mate and former Formula 2 title rival Callum Ilott.

With his rookie IndyCar season complete, it came to Shwartzman’s attention that question marks had been raised regarding his enjoyment of IndyCar life.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shwartzman said he finds such a rumour “offensive” as well as completely inaccurate.

“I want to take a moment to address something that’s been circulating recently,” he began.

“I keep seeing comments and have received messages suggesting that I’m unhappy in IndyCar, or that I don’t enjoy racing here. Let me be absolutely clear: I have never said that, and I’ve never even thought it. These rumours come from speculation, and not only is it inaccurate, it’s damaging and frankly offensive.

“The truth is the complete opposite! I am very happy to be racing in IndyCar. I love the series, the competition, the atmosphere, the variety of the circuits; the fans are passionate and the paddock is very welcoming.

“So, please don’t believe everything you read when it isn’t coming directly from me. If I have something to say about my career or how I feel, you’ll always hear it from me first.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support me!”

More IndyCar and F1 crossover from PlanetF1.com

👉 How fans reacted to Colton Herta quitting IndyCar for F2 seat

👉 Fernando Alonso dubs IndyCar star ‘F1 level’ as Red Bull rumours dismissed

After a successful karting career, Shwartzman soon began impressing on the single-seater junior ladder and secured the Formula 3 title in 2019 as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Following a runner-up finish in the 2021 F2 standings, Shwartzman spent three seasons as Ferrari test/reserve driver, which included various FP1 outings. He expanded his role to Sauber in 2024, which yielded FP1 outings at the Dutch and Mexican GPs.

His move to IndyCar with Prema triggered the severing of his Ferrari ties.

Read next: Oscar Piastri advice shows Colton Herta’s huge IndyCar exit was right call