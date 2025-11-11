Australian burger chain Grill’d has revised its Oscar Piastri burger promotion following the McLaren driver’s recent run of races without a podium finish.

The ‘Oscar Piastri 81 Burger’ returned to Grill’d’s menu in September just days after Piastri raced out to a 34-point lead over Lando Norris in the Drivers’ standings with a victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The ‘cursed’ burger that’s ruining Oscar Piastri’s title quest

Such was his success, Grill’d even launched a promotion surrounding the Australian racer’s Formula 1 podium results.

The promotion began the day after Piastri’s third-placed finish at the Italian Grand Prix and was scheduled to end after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The promotion stated: “FREE bonus burger coupon on Mondays after each race when Oscar Piastri podiums.

“Sign up to Relish and redeem your bonus burger the Monday after a podium finish when you dine-in and buy an Oscar Piastri 81 Burger or Pack at till.

“All taste, no regrets. Go Oscar!”

Ironically, Monza was the last time Piastri stood on the Formula 1.

As his season’s spiralled with crashes in Azerbaijan, the Sprints in Austin and Brazil, and a 10-second penalty for causing a collision in the grand prix in Brazil, Piastri has not only failed to add to his tally of podiums, he’s also lost the lead in the Drivers’ standings.

Grill’d quietly tweaked its promotion to “when Oscar races”.

Fans on social media were quick to pounce on the change as they dubbed it the “burger curse”.

One fan on X wrote: “oscar piastri needs to call grill’d and get them to take that burger off the menu RIGHT NOW! nothing good has happened for him when they’ve had that mclaren monstrosity on the menu”

Another called it “sabotage”, saying: “i think grilld is secretly sabotaging oscar piastri because theyre cheap and don’t actually want to give out free burgers when he podiums. just a theory i’ve cooked up.”

The comments kept coming: “i keep getting ads for the grilld oscar piastri burger like NO that thing is CURSED GET IT AWAY FROM ME”

“Are we going to talk about how that demonic australian carrot burger place needs to end their podium offer”

“at this point grill’d is gonna change their piastri burger promotion again to ‘free buger after oscar finishes the formation lap'”

