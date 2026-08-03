Let’s bring you up to speed with Monday’s key F1 news headlines. Aston Martin and Sergio Perez feature prominently.

Work has begun on the Aston Martin AMR27, with Adrian Newey identifying a critical rule change. Meanwhile, Perez has been reflecting on his axing from an Aston Martin project which he thought he would be part of. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Aston Martin AMR27 first steps

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Newey has revealed that the team is in the process of making “the big architectural decisions” for its F1 2027 car, the AMR27.

Newey highlighted a change to the so-called ‘tea tray’ as the biggest challenge facing teams ahead of 2027.

Read more – Aston Martin starts work on new AMR27 as Newey identifies ‘key’ F1 2027 rule change

Sergio Perez learnt no ‘loyalty’ in F1

Perez was an integral member of the Force India and Racing Point iterations which proceeded Aston Martin. He even played a critical role in saving the existence of ‘Team Silverstone.’

Yet, he was not kept on for the Aston Martin transition. Perez reflected on the series of events which showed him “loyalty” is not a thing in F1.

Read more – Sergio Perez lifts the lid on Aston Martin axe in ‘loyalty’ admission

Kimi Antonelli learns Mercedes team orders stance

Antonelli has emerged as Mercedes’ leading contender for the Drivers’ Championship.

Yet, he cannot expect to receive any team orders privileges.

Read more – Mercedes reveal Kimi Antonelli team orders stance despite title advantage

Bernie Collins spots Mercedes weakness

Collins is convinced that three teams – and Max Verstappen – remain genuine title contenders in the second half of the season.

Mercedes left the door open with its early-season tussles, Collins argues.

Read more – Bernie Collins spots Mercedes weakness keeping Formula 1 title race wide open

McLaren surprised by Ferrari Madring run

Ferrari became the first team to drive the Madring, ahead of its debut as the Spanish Grand Prix host next month.

McLaren were not made aware of this, as team boss Andrea Stella discussed the true level of “advantage” which Ferrari would have gained.

Read more – McLaren in the dark on Ferrari Madring run as ‘advantage’ scrutinised

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