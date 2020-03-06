Ticket sales suspended for Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain Grand Prix organisers have suspended ticket sales for the upcoming event while they assess the impact of the coronavirus.

The Bahrain International Circuit is due to host the second round of the Formula 1 season from March 20-22, but travel restrictions imposed by Bahrain on nations such as Italy and Japan has cast doubt on the race.

There are also restrictions on flights from Dubai which serves as a route for travellers from Melbourne using Emirates Airlines.

Ticket sales have been put on hold while the situation is assessed, but the BIC have said more tickets will be made available at a later date if possible, while if things go the other way and the crowd size must be reduced, then there is the option to give refunds.

As quoted by Motorsport.com, the statement read: “In light of the continued global outbreak of COVID-19, the BIC has announced that it will be phasing the sales of Grand Prix tickets to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are met.

“As further facts emerge, the BIC is in close communication with both Formula One Management and the Kingdom’s health authorities to assess the developing situation and release further tickets or refund the face value of tickets depending on circumstances and updated medical advice.”

Extra facilities to increase the safety for all those present at the race will be added to the venue.

“This precautionary step has been introduced along with a number of public health measures ahead of the Grand Prix to ensure the safety of all spectators, teams and circuit staff,” the statement continued.

“These include screening procedures on entry, specialist medical facilities onsite, enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional hand washing stations, information points for fans, as well as specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19.”

