The Red Bull RB20 looks the class of the field once again in 2024, so we thought we’d take a look at a hypothetical world where things may look a little closer.

With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez having taken a one-two finish in the opening race of the season, we’re going early and taking a look at how the Constructors’ Championship might shake out without them in 2024 – which we will track as the season progresses.

Calculating the F1 Constructors’ Championship without Red Bull

As we have done in our tally for calculating the Drivers’ Championship without Max Verstappen, in this case we are excluding the results of both Verstappen and Perez and handing out their points to the drivers below by moving their places up.

Given how close the chasing pack have been behind Red Bull, we reckon the points differences given out for victories instead of the lower placings could well make a big change in these hypothetical standings.

Please remember that this is just for fun and these figures are being calculated with that in mind, as Red Bull look like they could run away with both titles once again on early evidence.

We’re going to keep track of the maths as the season unfolds, and any time a Red Bull driver earns a fastest lap point, it will be redistributed to the next-fastest driver over one lap in race trim.

So after Verstappen claimed fastest lap in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc set the second-fastest lap of the race there, and that bonus point has gone to Ferrari instead as a result.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship without Red Bull

1: Ferrari – 44

2: Mercedes – 25

3: McLaren – 20

4: Aston Martin – 10

5: Kick Sauber – 2

6: Haas – 1

7: RB – 0

8: Williams – 0

9: Alpine – 0

Read next: F1 penalty points: Which driver is closest to receiving a one-race ban?