From WRC to F1? Kalle Rovanpera plots a path as sensational plans revealed

Might Kalle Rovanpera make it to Formula 1 in the coming years, having made a sensational decision to swap the World Rally Championship for Super Formula and F2?

Two-time World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanpera is aiming for the “highest level of circuit racing”, having announced his retirement from the upper echelons of rallying at just 25 years old.

After six years with Toyota Gazoo Racing in the World Rally Championship, Rovapera has announced his retirement in order to join Japan’s Super Formula single-seater series; the championship with the nearest performance levels to that of Formula 1.

In a post to his own social media channels, Rovanpera wrote an open letter to the rally community, saying, “I’m writing to let you know that I’ve decided to retire from the World Rally Championship. This decision wasn’t easy, but I know it’s the right one for me to pursue my other dreams in motorsports.

“I fell in love with rally as a kid and was fortunate to grow up surrounded by legends and idols, with the chance to start driving at a very young age.

“My dream back then was to become a WRC driver, win a rally, and one day become a World Champion. I’m very proud to have achieved those goals. This sport has shaped me and my skills in countless ways, and I step away from it with deep gratitude.”

Rovanpera won his first World Rally at 20 years old, and then won the championship outright two years later. With 17 wins under his belt, Rovanpera – son of former rally star Harri Rovanpera – is the youngest-ever podium finisher, rally winner, and World Champion in WRC’s history.

But Rovanpera has shown interests outside of rallying as he tested single-seaters for the first time in 2023, when he drove a Red Bull Formula 1 car at the Red Bull Ring following laps in a Formula 4 and a Formula Renault 3.5 car.

His long-standing partnership with Toyota Gazoo, with whose rallying arm Rovanpera has enjoyed all of his success, will continue on into 2026, as he remains on a multi-year deal.

The Finn confirmed his intent to race in Super Formula in a follow-up post. While he did not confirm which team, PlanetF1.com understands he will be behind the wheel of one of Team KCMG’s cars, driving for the Hong Kong-based squad.

“Our partnership and the success we’ve built together have laid the foundation for my new career chapter,” he said of the Japanese manufacturer.

“I’ve been rallying and targeting winning the WRC championship since I was a young kid. I’m proud of achieving my championship titles at a young age.

“However, winning a record number of titles has never been my goal. Now, it’s time to chase my new dreams at the highest level of circuit racing.

“I understand that this move is surprising, bold, and very ambitious. Some might even think it doesn’t make sense, but I’ve been craving and working towards this for a while now.

“I’m fortunate and grateful for having been part of the Toyota family throughout my adult career. Big thank you to TGR for their continuous support and for having the confidence and commitment to enable my new career path.

“I’m excited to share that I’ll be racing in Super Formula in 2026 and, in addition, preparing myself to race in Formula 2 in 2027.

“Yes, we are heading into the unknown, but TGR and I have big confidence in me and in the plan we have carefully crafted. I’m super motivated to get started and work really hard to achieve our goals to rewrite history.”

As for F2, Rovanpera is understood to be embarking on simulator work with Hitech, as well as carrying out a testing programme across the remainder of this year and on into 2026.

Where might Kalle Rovanpera end up if F1 pursuit proves successful?

It’s early days for Rovanpera’s new adventure, but he is not a complete stranger to circuit racing. Last year, he competed in both the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux Cup, winning three races, balancing those outings with a partial WRC campaign, in which he won four rallies.

Super Formula, a spec series utilising Dallara-built chassis with Toyota or Honda engines, is a ferociously competitive championship and, in its previous iteration as Formula Nippon, served as a proven testing ground for F1 drivers in their climb to the top.

While it’s become a less-established path in recent years, current F1 drivers Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly have competed in the championship en route to their seats with Red Bull’s two F1 teams.

Red Bull may well be one of the most likely potential destinations for Rovanpera, who is an official Red Bull athlete with prominent branding on his rallying paraphernalia.

Indeed, his social media post confirming his move to Super Formula also contains prominent Red Bull branding, with Red Bull Finland and long-time Red Bull athlete and rallying star Travis Pastrana also commenting their support on Rovanpera’s posts.

Red Bull has shown interest in the past in high-profile discipline swaps for its F1 programmes, such as attempting to secure the services of Colton Herta from IndyCar.

But, given that Rovanpera’s circuit racing switch is being funded by Toyota, the most likely potential destination could well end up being Haas.

PlanetF1.com understands there have not been any discussions with the American squad at this point, but the maturing technical partnership between Haas and Toyota Gazoo Racing has seen Haas carry out a TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme for the first time in its 10-year history.

Recently, Haas headed to Japan for a two-day TPC, handing a maiden F1 car outing to reigning Super Formula Champion Sho Tsuboi, alongside Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Ryo Hirakawa. In June, long-time TGR driver and multiple Le Mans winner Kamui Kobayashi also returned to an F1 cockpit for the first time in a decade when he tested for Haas at Paul Ricard.

Sources close to Rovanpera have confirmed there are not yet any open dialogues with any F1 teams but, based on existing relationships, Haas and Red Bull are the most likely parties to evaluate a potential switch to F1 as Rovanpera works on accumulating his F1 Super Licence points.

