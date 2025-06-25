The F1 2025 season continues with the Austrian Grand Prix, bringing the sport back to Europe after a dramatic race in Canada.

The altitude of Spielberg can play its part for the drivers at the circuit where lap times are the fastest of the season, but the weather has also been known to be changeable too.

Austrian GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Spielberg?

According to official FIA weather estimates, a hot weekend awaits the drivers when they arrive in Austria for the next race.

At this stage, the weather is due to be warm and dry, but as always, forecasts remain subject to change, especially at altitude, as is the case in Austria.

Austrian GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 27 June – FP1 (13:30 – 14:30 local time)

The first session at the Red Bull Ring is due to be a mixture of sunny spells and cloudy weather, but with a warm temperature of 28°C to greet them.

Friday 27 June – FP2 (17:00 – 18:00)

The 28°C temperature is due to maintain through to FP2 as well, but with gusts of up to 30kph to make life slightly more difficult for the drivers at certain points.

Austrian GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Quali?

Saturday 28 June – FP3 (12:30 – 13:30)

A small chance of rain in the morning is set to make way for sunny spells for much of Saturday, with a light northwesterly breeze.

For FP3, air temperature is set to be 28°C again.

Saturday 28 June – Qualifying (16:00)

In the middle of the afternoon, qualifying is set to take place with a high of 29°C, with the hot conditions all weekend set to prove challenging for the tyres, given the likely high track temperature that will follow.

Austrian GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 29 June – Austrian Grand Prix (14:00)

Temperatures in Austria are set to increase further for race day on Sunday, with an air temperature of 31°C expected for the start of the race in Spielberg.

A low chance of rain is currently listed, and while cumulus clouds are forecasted to form in the afternoon, the expectation is for a dry race.

