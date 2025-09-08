Conceding he’s been critical of Max Verstappen’s antics in the past, Damon Hill applauded the Red Bull driver’s dominant win at the Italian Grand Prix as he hailed him as the “driver of this age”.

Verstappen surprised many at the Monza circuit when he beat McLaren to pole position by 0.077s, and did so with the fastest lap in Formula 1 history.

Max Verstappen labelled a ‘cut above’ by Damon Hill

The Dutchman clocked an average speed of 264.682km/h or 164.466mph around the 5.793km circuit.

But whether he could keep the McLarens at bay in the grand prix was another story given the MCL39’s superior tyre wear ahead of a race that was set to be a one-stopper.

Although Lando Norris challenged the Dutchman for the lead on the run down to the first corner, he was muscled onto the grass but came back to fight for the lead into the chicane. Verstappen held onto it, but by cutting the chicane.

He was told to give the position and did so, yielding at the end of the opening lap on the run down to Turn 1.

However, it wasn’t long before he was again leading the grand prix having overtaken Norris at the start of Lap 4 after which he scampered off into the distance to win the grand prix by 19 seconds.

It was a flawless display, one that Hill says highlighted Verstappen’s prowess.

Key talking points following the 2025 Italian Grand Prix

👉 Italian GP conclusions: McLaren team orders, Norris and Piastri puppets, Verstappen’s little victories

👉 McLaren threw ‘papaya rules’ to the wind in Italian Grand Prix team orders call

“I know I’ve been critical of some of his passing and tactics, but there is not getting away from the fact that Max Verstappen is the driver of this age,” the 1996 World Champion wrote on X.

“He’s a cut above in almost every respect. A phenomenon, actually.

“Nice job this weekend Max.”

Verstappen’s third win of the F1 2025 season saw him pull 36 points clear of George Russell in the race to join the McLaren teammates on the season’s podium.

The Briton wasn’t the only World Champion impressed with Verstappen’s performance at the Italian Grand Prix with Nico Rosberg calling it a touch of magic.

“Suddenly, bam, when it mattered, it was for Verstappen magic,” he told Sky F1.

“And in qualifying, I do think really it was down to him, but then in the race, somehow, yes, again he was just unbelievable, but his car was also fast, which really came to surprise to us. It came to surprise to McLaren.

“So hats off to Red Bull, and, of course, to him for just such a special weekend.”

Speaking about the 27-year-old’s overtake on Norris to set up the victory, the 2016 World Champion added: “Incredible that Max then afterwards was able to come back so quickly and get him right back with this incredible move.

“So late on the brakes, brilliant stuff, like really special, like super special, so impressive. And then the pace he had, relentless.”

Read next: Christian Horner gives Red Bull reaction in Italian GP message to Martin Brundle