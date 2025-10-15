Williams has rolled back the years with the livery it will carry at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz to pilot cars decked out in celebration of the team’s 2002 season.

The new look harks back to a time when Juan Pablo Montoya and Ralf Schumacher raced for Williams, steering the FW24 to second place in the world championship behind the all-conquering Ferraris of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

Retro design pays homage to Williams’ past

In tribute, Williams will this weekend brandish far more white than it has, with revised paintwork on the nose and flanks of the car.

That’s embossed with a streak of silver, as the colour scheme in 2002 was, while the car otherwise maintains its typical branding.

The design was unveiled at an event in Austin hosted by Sainz, who was joined by Mike Cannon-Brookes, chief executive of the team’s title sponsor, Atlassian – which was founded in 2002.

“The FW47 looks incredible in this 2002 retro livery which I am sure will be a fan favourite and I can’t wait to drive it at Austin this weekend,” Sainz said of the new look.

“I have seen first hand how Atlassian’s software and approach to teamwork is helping move the team forward, and I am excited about what the future holds.”

A side on look at Williams’ 2002 retro livery for this weekend.

Then brandishing BMW power, Williams’ blue-and-white machine recorded the fastest pole lap in history in 2002 as Montoya lapped Monza at an average speed of 161.449mph (259.827km/h).

The Columbian, who was also in attendance for the livery launch, added: “It is incredible to think about how much has changed in F1 since 2002 but the key ingredients for success have remained the same: teamwork, innovation and a relentless determination to succeed.

“Williams has always stood for these values and it is clear that in Atlassian they have a partner that shares them. The throwback livery on the car looks amazing and is a great way to celebrate the partnership with Atlassian and the team’s ambition to return to the top step of the podium.”

Williams is not the only team with a new look this weekend, with Racing Bulls having unveiled a ‘tortoise’ inspired look in partnership with Cash App and country star Shaboozey.

The Circuit of The Americas event has often seen one-off designs, with Haas having previously sported the Star-Spangled Banner on its car.

Read next: McLaren’s court case against Palou is a warning to Massa and F1 how quickly things can turn ugly