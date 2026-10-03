Max Verstappen confirmed the favourite status he earned following the opening day of track action at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, asserting his dominance in qualifying to secure his first pole position of the 2026 season.

Verstappen was three tenths of a second quicker than second-placed Lewis Hamilton, and the telemetry demonstrates that Red Bull ought to be thoroughly pleased with the performance of their power unit.

Why Max Verstappen’s Red Bull was untouchable in Sector 3

On paper, Sepang is a circuit that shouldn’t particularly suit the the Red Bull RB22.

The Malaysian venue has it all, from long straights to high-speed sweepers and low-speed technical turns, and the RB22 hasn’t exactly shone this year when it comes to such “all-rounder” tracks.

However, the tide turned once the cars hit the asphalt.

Recent upgrades appear to have paid dividends, coupled with a deeper understanding within the team regarding the car’s setup window.

Paired with a still-uncertain Mercedes squad requiring more time to unlock the full potential of its major new upgrade package, Red Bull and Verstappen established themselves as the benchmark as early as Friday – a status the four-time World Champion duly validated during qualifying by lapping four-tenths fastest than next-best Hamilton.

Evidenced by the graph below, both drivers were remarkably evenly matched through the long Turn 1 and Turn 2 sequence.

Verstappen benefitted from higher electrical deployment down the main straight into Turn 1, as well as along the blast from Turn 3 to Turn 4, carving out a gap of nearly two-tenths in Sector 1 alone.

However, the middle sector was where Hamilton shone.

Speed comparison between Verstappen and Hamilton

At the apexes of Turn 4, Turn 7, and Turn 9, the Ferrari ace carried visibly higher minimum speed, as well as through the high-speed sweepers of Turns 5 and 6.

This underlines that Ferrari hit the sweet spot with its chassis setup, proving its package generates an enviable amount of downforce.

The rear-end instability issues encountered during FP2 were significantly mitigated (at least on Hamilton’s side), handing Ferrari the upper hand in Sector 2 where Hamilton set the purple sector time.

In this sector alone, Hamilton clawed back three tenths, giving the Ferrari driver a non-trivial buffer heading into Sector 3.

However, the final sector is where the fundamental performance gap between the machinery becomes starkly evident.

Through Turn 10, Hamilton’s car harvests energy far more aggressively in a bid to offset his straight-line deficit, but to no avail. The delta in top speeds along both long straights swung violently back in Max’s favour.

Speed comparison between Verstappen and Hamilton

Hamilton drove impeccably through Turn 11 and Turn 15, staying committed to the throttle rather than fully lifting as the Dutchman did, slightly softening the impact of his top-speed deficit.

Nonetheless, Verstappen clawed back just under half a second in the final sector alone; Hamilton simply stood no chance at taking pole position, regardless of how well he drove.

Lap times comparison between Hamilton and Verstappen

The driver who came closest to matching Max’s pace through the final sector was Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque logged high top speeds along the back straight from Turn 14 to Turn 15 but paid a heavy penalty along virtually every other straight, where he lagged behind both Max and Lewis.

Speed comparison between Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc

The reason he couldn’t replicate Hamilton’s pace stems from the unstable rear end on the Ferrari.

It appears he failed to fully resolve his balance issue, which severely compromised his times through the high-speed sequence of Turns 5, 6, 7, and 8, where he bled roughly two tenths to his teammate.

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Can Max Verstappen with the Bahrain GP in Malaysia?

Securing pole position is obviously the ideal starting point. However, Malaysia is a circuit where victory is determined on Sunday rather than Saturday, unlike several other venues this season.

During long-run race pace simulations, Verstappen looked formidable on the medium compound, posting strong average lap times alongside lower degradation than the rest of the grid.

Yet, the decisive factor for the race itself will be adaptability.

Verstappen remains the outright favourite for victory in the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, which would mark his first win of the season. It would also mark back-to-back wins at Sepang, nine-years apart.

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