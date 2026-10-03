Max Verstappen pokes fun at George Russell over F1 cost cap complaint

Max Verstappen has poked fun at Mercedes driver George Russell’s complaints that F1’s cost cap demands have prevented him from wearing a special cooling vest at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The Red Bull driver says the likes of Russell “shouldn’t exaggerate” the effects of hot conditions after a heat hazard was declared by the FIA in Sepang.

Max Verstappen on George Russell complaints: ‘You shouldn’t exaggerate’

The FIA announced on Thursday that the Bahrain Grand Prix – held at the former Malaysian Grand Prix venue in Sepang – has been declared a heat hazard event.

It is the second time in four races that a heat hazard has been declared by the FIA following last month’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

F1’s heat hazard protocol sees cars fitted with extra driver cooling systems, with the minimum weight of the cars increased to accommodate the extra technology.

Drivers also have the option of wearing a special cooling vest to help them cope with the conditions.

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Russell revealed earlier this week that the Mercedes drivers will go without a cooling vest in Malaysia as the team has decided to focus resources in other areas.

The 28-year-old, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, also called for the FIA to “step in” either by providing funds for teams to develop a cooling vest, or by employing a third party to supply a cooling vest to teams.

Put to him that some drivers – including Russell and Haas driver Esteban Ocon – have complained about the absence of a cooling vest, Verstappen laughed off their concerns.

He told Dutch media: “I don’t need it. I have less trouble with the heat, I think.”

Asked to respond to Russell likening Sepang to driving in a sauna, Verstappen said: “A sauna at 100 degrees or 80-85 degrees is still pretty hot, yeah.

“But you shouldn’t exaggerate. It’s hot, but it’s part of it. You have to train for it.

“If it’s uncomfortable, well, sure – in all sports you eventually have to push to the limit; you can’t just cruise around.”

Verstappen went on to reveal that he trained in a sauna ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix to help prepare for the punishing conditions of Malaysia.

He explained: “I used to do that [train in heated rooms] when I was 18. I struggled a bit more with the heat then.

“But over time, you just train more in the heat, like in a sauna, to get more comfortable staying in there longer, getting used to that sweating sensation and your head getting hot. I’ve been in the sauna a few times.

“[I do] nothing special during the race. Once you’re in the car, yeah, it’s hot, but it comes with the territory.

“You train for it, you make sure you’re fit enough and, sure, when you step out after the race, you’re thirsty and need to drink and eat quickly.”

Asked if he uses an ice bath, he added: “Lately, I haven’t really been doing that. Just make sure you prepare well and stay calm in a cool environment; that’s enough for me.”

Verstappen is the last driver to win in Sepang, having claimed his second career victory at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver won despite struggling with illness, with Verstappen hopeful that his previous experiences at Sepang will help him deal with the conditions on Sunday.

Asked if he expects the 2026 race to be easier than in 2017, he added: “Yeah, I think I’m definitely stronger and fitter than I was back then, so yeah.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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