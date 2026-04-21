Monday’s meeting between key F1 stakeholders, including the FIA, the 11 teams, power unit manufacturers, and Formula One Management was not what it seemed.

While the meeting generated a revised set of F1 2026 regulations, what actually played out was less about fixing flaws and more about establishing a blueprint for how F1 governs itself once uncomfortable truths become painfully public.

F1 2026 rule vote favours gradual change

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

A unanimous decision of the Formula 1 Commission on Monday agreed on a small batch of changes that will come into force ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in just 10 days.

Ahead of the meeting, the suggestion was that the changes would only be minor. Indeed, just hours before it convened, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggested that what was needed was a “scalpel, not a baseball bat” in terms of the scale of changes needed.

The outcome was in line with those pre-meeting suggestions, with the changes receiving unanimous support, a point that should be celebrated.

In Formula 1, self-interest typically clouds judgment as those with something to lose are reluctant to cede any of that advantage.

Wolff had implied as much, acknowledging that there were some safety considerations but warning that changes should be measured; his team had the most to lose, and was therefore incentivised to vote against any change.

As the dominant force in F1 this season, Wolff’s calls for restraint are borne out of self-interest as much as anything else.

The status quo favoured Mercedes, meaning it would have been easy to think only of itself and vote against the changes.

Doing so would have seen the vote fail or force the FIA to push the changes through on safety grounds.

That it didn’t demonstrates an unusual degree of unity across not only the 11 teams, but the power unit manufacturers as well. Though they don’t have a vote in the F1 Commission, they all have factory teams which can vote on their behalf.

No doubt the willingness to agree was a result of the narrowness of the changes. That was no accident and came about because nobody at the table felt overly threatened or attacked by the proposals.

In qualifying, the maximum permitted recharge will be reduced while superclipping will also increase, reducing the time cars need to employ the practice.

These changes come in the hope that drivers will be able to drive a more traditional flat-out qualifying lap, and lead to a more natural driving style.

On safety grounds, the maximum power available through the boost in race conditions has been reduced to minimise the chance of high closing speeds.

That point addresses situations like Oliver Bearman saw in Japan, where he was caught out by the closing speed while chasing Franco Colapinto, and suffered a 50G crash as he took evasive action.

There have also been changes to how cars behave in the event of a poor start, easing concerns of a major start-line crash, like the one Franco Colapinto narrowly avoided in Australia.

None of these are radical and are instead a tightening of the regulations based on data from the opening three races.

It is far from a sweeping reform and speaks to a regulation set that could well require further adjustment once the impact of the current changes have been understood.

But that now sits against a backdrop of trust and good faith within all involved.

An iterative approach is the only rational way to go about resolving the issues that have been painfully apparent in F1 2026.

Dramatic changes now run the risk of overshooting the mark, swapping one set of flawed rules for another.

Such an approach would make a mockery of a sport which bills itself as the pinnacle of motorsport, with teams filled with the cleverest engineers.

There’s also a degree of protecting the competitive element, as teams and power unit manufacturers have spent considerable time and money developing solutions to the original regulations.

To move the goalposts significantly now would be unfair on those who’ve got it right – the failings of the regulations are not their fault, nor is it their responsibility alone to resolve it.

A somewhat tentative change is also a positive sign as it suggests F1 has learned from the mistakes of the past when, in Wolff’s words, it enacted regulation changes erratically.

The outcome is a stable set of regulations, despite the change, which is in the best interests of the broader sport.

Without a doubt, there was a strong element of concern, if not fear, within the paddock that things would change too much, and have a negative impact on the broader show.

It has to be acknowledged that, take the impact of the flawed power unit regulations out of the equation and the on-track action has been good; the aerodynamic rules seem to have worked.

There was a risk of throwing that away with a knee-jerk reaction which would have led only to more criticism and an even deeper problem.

The safety fixes are measured but meaningful.

Go deeper: FIA confirms changes to F1 2026 rules

Formula Net Zero: F1’s soul is being destroyed by the 2026 rules

Bring back V10s? The F1 2026 rules are a step too far

Nobody wants to see a repeat of Bearman’s hefty Suzuka shunt, but what has been done does not fundamentally change the way drivers will go racing – the F1 2026 DNA remains untouched.

But similarly, three races do not afford a large data set. It’s indicative and offers a broad trend, but with public patience wearing thin something had to be done.

The incremental approach taken therefore does much to tick the necessary boxes.

It acknowledges the problems and introduces some calculated fixes which may or may not prove the ultimate solution.

In the eyes of the fans, and the growing chorus of dissent, it was essential that something be seen to be done.

There is a communications piece around being seen to act and implementing meaningful change that hasn’t yet been solved, and a point F1 must be mindful of in future.

Communicating why and how restraint or caution is translated into the regulations will go a long way to instilling confidence that the sport is on the right track – even if the new rules aren’t yet perfect.

It’s a public relations safety net that buys the sport both time and credibility in the eyes of the fans.

However, it had to be done such that it protected the integrity of the sport and didn’t punish those who’d risen to the challenge presented by the regulations.

Wolff spoke of all teams, the FIA, and FOM being guardians of the sport, and that means protecting its best interests – even if that is from itself.

Monday’s vote was a telling watermark for the sport’s short- to medium-term future.

It points to a conservative mindset, where politics can be negotiated with the levers for change hung on safety more than spectacle.

Given what we’ve seen, there will likely be no radical reform or wholesale change, doing so would contradict everything the sport did to get to this point.

But it shows an openness to criticism, a willingness for introspection as opposed to the arrogance that has all too often made F1 its own worst enemy.

Clearly, there is global intent to make the most of these regulations, and that will come through evolution rather than revolution or, as Wolff suggested, with a scalpel rather than a baseball bat.

By introducing minor regulation changes F1 has not shirked responsibility, it has addressed it with caution and restraint.

It suggests the door is not closed on further changes should they be needed, with the emphasis on making the 2026 regulations work without starting from scratch or overshooting.

The current regulations are far from perfect, but the changes introduced on Monday demonstrate a surgical approach to healing the patient.

That recovery will take time, and there may well be more surgery, but at least the experts are in agreement and doing something to resolve the problem.

On Monday, F1 chose stability and caution over radical reform. But if things continue as they have, it will soon be the F1 Commission and its choices in the spotlight rather than the failings of the rules themselves.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Updated: FIA confirms changes to F1 2026 rules for Miami Grand Prix