Lando Norris lands major Laureus honour after stunning 2025 F1 title fight

Lando Norris has another accolade to add to his growing tally after he was named the Laureus ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ sportsperson, a trophy he’ll put next to his F1 2025 world championship trophy.

Last season, McLaren driver Norris came from behind to win the world title in a tense run-in to the line that ended Max Verstappen’s reign.

Lando Norris wins Laureus breakthrough award after 2025 F1 title

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In a clear McLaren v McLaren battle as Norris took on Oscar Piastri for the title, it was the latter who held the advantage mid-way through the season.

But Norris fought back to overhaul his teammate only to find himself up against Verstappen as he capitalised on Red Bull’s late-season charge.

A late-season DSQ in Las Vegas for both McLaren drivers saw Verstappen draw level with Piastri and close the gap to Norris to 24 points. As Verstappen added a second successive win in Qatar, Norris went into the season just 12 points ahead of the Dutch racer.

Although the season finale in Abu Dhabi ended in a P3 for Norris and a third win on the trot for Verstappen, such was the Briton’s advantage that he took the title by two points.

Adding to his awards, Norris was crowned Laureus’ ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ star in Monday night’s awards.

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Handed his trophy by cyclist Chris Hoy, the driver said: “Thank you very much. Oh, got a little bit of weight.

“First of all, to you. An inspiration to me, to many around the world, to a lot of people in the UK. So even more special coming from you.

“But also to everyone at Laureus, the committee, the Academy, a very special award, one that means a lot to not just me, but everyone that I’ve been working with.

“I get to join a pretty incredible list of people that have been nominated, people I watched on TV since I was young, people that have gone on to be some of the most incredible, talented, record-scoring people in the world. To have my name alongside them, very special.

“Not many people in life get to achieve their dream, but I was a lucky guy that managed to do exactly that.

“So big thanks to everyone at McLaren, my mum, my dad, of course, my whole family, everyone that’s been on that journey with me. It’s been incredible.

“It’s a beautiful award, I put it next to my world championship trophy, and I’ll smile every day.”

The Briton added: “Winning the world championship is something I dreamed about since I was young, so to win my first in 2025 is pretty special.

“It’s far from being an individual achievement. Without my team, who were also nominated for a Laureus Team of the Year award, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz was named Sportsman of the Year, with fellow tennis player Aryna Sabalenka earning the Sportswoman award.

Full list of Laureus award winners:

Sportsman of the Year award: Carlos Alcaraz

Sportswoman of the Year award: Aryna Sabalenka

Team of the Year award: Paris St-Germain

Breakthrough of the Year award: Lando Norris

Comeback of the Year award: Rory McIlroy

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award: Gabriel Araujo

Action Sportsperson of the Year award: Chloe Kim

Young Sportsperson of the Year award: Lamine Yamal

Sporting Inspiration award: Toni Kroos

Lifetime Achievement award: Nadia Comaneci

Sport for Good award: Fútbol Más

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