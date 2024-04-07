2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Race results and F1 standings

Here are the complete results from the 2024 edition of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Circuit, which was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was untouchable throughout the 53 laps at Suzuka, having seen off the threat off the starting grid at both race starts – the first attempt at getting the race underway resulting in a red flag after 30 seconds as Williams’ Alex Albon and RB’s Daniel Ricciardo collided at Turn 3.

Max Verstappen leads home Red Bull 1-2

Verstappen never had to worry too much about the cars behind, once he’d seen off Perez through the opening corners – he slowly but surely pulled away from the field throughout to finish over 10 seconds ahead of Perez.

Third place went to Carlos Sainz, following a tense battle between the two Ferrari drivers as the Spaniard utilised a two-stop strategy versus Leclerc’s one-stop. The Monegasque showed admirable pace in the first stint, but couldn’t stop Sainz coming back at him on fresher tyres in the closing stages – Sainz finding a way past through Turn 1 with six laps remaining.

Leclerc came home in fourth, the highest finisher to use a one-stop strategy that was made possible by the first lap red flag. Fifth went to McLaren’s Lando Norris, who gamely held on to give Ferrari a tough time but, ultimately, couldn’t quite match the red cars.

Fernando Alonso clinched sixth place for Aston Martin, while George Russell was next-best of the one-stop drivers to take seventh for Mercedes after winning a late race battle with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Ninth went to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, with the final points place going to home hero Yuki Tsunoda as the Japanese driver put in a great drive with some daring overtakes en route to 10th.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Japanese GP: Max Verstappen back in cruise control as Daniel Ricciardo’s nightmare continues

Top 10: The drivers with the highest win percentages in F1 history

2024 Japanese Grand Prix results

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 53 Laps

2. Sergio Perez Red Bull +12.535 3. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +20.866 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +26.522 5. Lando Norris McLaren +29.700 6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +44.272 7. George Russell Mercedes +45.951 8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +47.525 9. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +48.626 10. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1 Lap 11. Nico Hulkenberg Haash +1 Lap 12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1 Lap 13. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap 14. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 Lap 15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap 16. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 Lap 17. Logan Sargeant Williams +1 Lap 18. Zhou Guanyu Sauber DNF 19. Daniel Ricciardo RB DNF 20. Alex Albon Williams DNF

2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship standings – Japanese Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 77

2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 64

3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 59

4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 55

5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 37

6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 32

7 George Russell GBR Mercedes 24

8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 24

9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 10

10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 9

11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 7

12 Oliver Bearman GBR Ferrari 6

13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 3

14 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 1

15 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 0

16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 0

18 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 0

19 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 0

20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship standings – Japanese Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 141

2 Ferrari 120

3 McLaren Mercedes 69

4 Mercedes 34

5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 33

6 RB Honda RBPT 7

7 Haas Ferrari 4

8 Williams Mercedes 0

9 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

10 Alpine Renault 0

Read Next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?