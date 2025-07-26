Here are the complete F1 results from the 15-lap Sprint race at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

There were no surprise contenders during the Sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps, with a thrilling battle between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the two McLaren drivers unfolding.

Max Verstappen sees off McLaren challenge

The reigning F1 World Champion gave his championship challenge a little boost on Saturday, coming out on top in the 15-lap Sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Starting from second on the grid, Verstappen utilised his lower downforce level to slipstream polesitter Oscar Piastri down the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap, swooping into the lead under braking for Les Combes.

From there, Verstappen soaked up the pressure from Piastri, who remained consistently within DRS range throughout the race duration.

But the championship leader never quite succeeded in launching a successful attack on Verstappen who, despite complaining of braking issues on his Red Bull RB21 with five laps to go, came home the winner.

Piastri claimed second, just ahead of Lando Norris, who recovered to third after being passed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the approach to Les Combes on the opening lap.

Leclerc settled for fourth, coming home comfortably ahead of Haas’ Esteban Ocon in fifth, while Williams’ Carlos Sainz claimed sixth.

A good race for Haas saw Oliver Bearman take seventh place, with the final points place going to Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

2025 Belgian Grand Prix – Sprint Race F1 results (Spa-Francorchamps)

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 15 Laps 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.7 3. Lando Norris McLaren +1.4 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +10.1 5. Esteban Ocon Haas +13.7 6. Carlos Sainz Williams +14.9 7. Oliver Bearman Haas +18.6 8. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +19.1 9. Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +22.1 10. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +22.8 11. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +24.5 12. George Russell Mercedes +25.9 13. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +26.5 14. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +29.0 15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +30.1 16. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +30.9 17. Alex Albon Williams +31.9 18. Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +32.8 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +38.0 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2 Laps

