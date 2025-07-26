Max Verstappen mistake uncovered with Belgian Grand Prix target set

Fourth-place on the grid was the best Max Verstappen could hope for after a mistake on his final flying lap in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Despite the error, Verstappen is still confident he can snag a podium tomorrow.

Max Verstappen makes podium prediction for Belgian Grand Prix

Coming off the back of an impressive Sprint victory, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen could only set the fourth-fastest time in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

This comes down in part to the team’s decision to make a major set-up change going into qualifying. For Friday’s Sprint qualifying and Saturday morning’s Sprint race, Red Bull opted for a low-downforce set-up that would allow Verstappen to take advantage of the RB21’s straight-line speed.

It was a smart call, as it enabled him to secure a front-row start beside polesitter Oscar Piastri, and pass the Australian on the first lap.

But between the Sprint race and Grand Prix qualifying, Red Bull has dialled in more downforce; the team is expecting rain on race day and is hoping to avoid a situation similar to that at the British Grand Prix, where Verstappen spun coming to a restart under damp conditions.

But even then, the reigning champion felt that he had a car capable of qualifying in the top three; he simply made an error on his final flying lap.

“My Q3 wasn’t very good for whatever reason,” Verstappen told media, including PlanetF1.com.

“The first set [of tyres] just didn’t have the same grip when normally you make nice progression. I couldn’t at all.

“And on the second set, we tried something, and that basically backfired, unfortunately, because already starting the lap, I had so much wheel spin that I couldn’t put the power down, and then the same out of Turn 1 — just wheel spin up until fourth gear or something — which lost me like two-tenths already.

“Now, even with, let’s say, not being entirely happy with the balance, and losing two-tenths in Turn 1, then it actually looks quite okay, but, yeah, it was just not what I hoped for. The balance is not where I wanted to be to really attack around here.”

Still, he feels the team made the right call regarding the increase in downforce, quipping that “it couldn’t be much worse” than how the car felt at Silverstone.

Is another race win on the cards? The reigning champion won’t go so far as to claim it’s possible.

“For me, the goal is at least P3,” he said.

“I think my battle, if it’s wet or dry, will be with Charles [Leclerc].

“You just need to target a podium. I think that’s realistic.”

But Dr. Helmut Marko, Red Bull special advisor, told Sky Sports Germany that Verstappen could indeed cast his sights higher than a mere third place.

“If the weather forecast is right and it rains, I think we can challenge for the win tomorrow,” he said.

“Max made two mistakes, a serious one in Turn 1, and a small wobble in Turn 5,” he explained. “A third place would have been possible.”

