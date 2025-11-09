2025 Brazilian Grand Prix results (Interlagos)

Lando Norris has consolidated his lead in the Drivers’ Championship with a controlled victory in Brazil, while Max Verstappen stormed to second.

Lando Norris assumes a strong lead in the Drivers’ Championship

From pole position, Norris controlled proceedings out front to take victory at Interlagos to deliver a devastating blow in the Drivers’ Championship on a difficult day for Oscar Piastri.

The Australian driver was given a 10-second time penalty for his part in a three-wide moment into Turn 1 that resulted in a clash with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli that had the domino effect of a further collision with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver was knocked out as a result, while there was further misfortune for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton collided with the back of an Alpine down the main straight to destroy his front wing and floor.

An early puncture for Verstappen on the hard tyre compound meant he pitted early for medium tyres, and the Dutch driver came alive to slice his way through the pack.

An aggressive strategy for Verstappen saw him claw his way back into contention via a late switch to the soft tyre, with the victory even briefly looking a possibility as the four-time F1 World Champion showed strong initial pace on the red-marked Pirellis.

But tyre life ultimately wasn’t there for Verstappen to take an unlikely victory away from Norris, who came home just over 10 seconds clear of Antonelli, with Verstappen completing the podium and breathing down the Italian’s neck.

George Russell claimed fourth for Mercedes, holding off Piastri as the McLaren driver attempted to fight back from his penalty; his fifth place means that the Australian falls to 24 points with three race weekends to go.

Sixth went to Haas’ Oliver Bearman as he followed up his Mexican drive with another scintillating drive, coming home over 20 seconds clear of the squabbling Racing Bulls as Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar claimed seventh and eighth.

Nico Hulkenberg took ninth for Sauber, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly adding to the team’s short list of points finishes in 2025 with 10th place.

Hamilton was one of three retirements as Ferrari opted to retire the British driver due to his lack of pace with a heavily damaged car, joining Leclerc, and home hero Gabriel Bortoleto as the Sauber driver found the barriers after a close moment with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

