Lando Norris sends Brazilian GP message to ‘everyone that talks crap’

Lando Norris said that the key to his F1 2025 title surge has been blocking out “everyone that talks crap” about him.

Norris delivered a masterclass across the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, and signed-off with victory as he extended his Drivers’ Championship lead over Oscar Piastri to 24 points. But, Norris could not help but be disappointed to see that he was not the fastest driver out there. He said that award went to Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris ignoring ‘everyone that talks crap’

While not quite the 30-second victory margin of Mexico, Norris was nonetheless in control once more at the Brazilian GP, taking the chequered flag by 10 seconds from Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

With McLaren teammate Piastri restricted to fifth in another challenging weekend, Brazil could go down as the key turning point in this title race.

Norris would dedicate his victory to beloved McLaren figure Gil de Ferran, who tragically passed away in 2023.

Put to him in the post-race interviews that he looked tired getting out of the McLaren, and that he surely did not need to work that hard for the win, Norris replied: “I did. I was pushing. I was pushing.

“An amazing race. Nice to win here in Brazil. It’s an amazing track, amazing fans.

“This one was for Gil, one of my mentors growing up a couple years ago. Yeah, so this one was for him. I’m sure he’d be very proud about it all. So I was thinking of that driving. A perfect, perfect weekend.”

As the European phase of the season approached its end, Piastri seemed to be cruising towards a first world championship. But, Norris has completely turned the tide, securing back-to-back wins and piecing together a four-grand prix podium streak, all while Piastri has wilted.

Norris was asked how he has been able to find this rhythm at this stage of the season.

“Just ignore everyone that talks crap about you,” he bluntly replied. “Yeah, just focus on yourself.

“And the team, McLaren, are doing an amazing job, giving me a great car. We’re pushing hard every single weekend, and I’m pushing hard away from the track. So, rewarding. Rewarding. It doesn’t come easy, that’s for sure.”

Especially not in Brazil, where Norris and McLaren had to keep a watchful eye on Max Verstappen, who delivered one of the all-time great F1 drives from the pit lane to third. Norris needed to ace his final stint to keep himself out of striking range for Verstappen.

More from the Brazilian Grand Prix via PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton questions opinions of ‘older drivers who didn’t achieve much’ in rookie defence

👉 Red Bull built around Max Verstappen? Perez comments trigger Jos Verstappen response

“And to be honest, I don’t think we were the quickest out there on track today, but glad to take home the win,” Norris continued.

“I mean, it’s a great win, but to be honest, seeing how quick Max was today, I was pretty disappointed we weren’t quickest. So that’s where my mind’s at at the minute.

“Probably going to see the team, congratulate them, and see where we weren’t quick enough.

“But that’s, yeah, that’s me, and we’ll see what we can do. Not a long way to go, but It can change so quickly, like we’ve seen today already. So just focus on myself. Keep my head down, ignore everyone, and keep pushing.”

Read next – Brazilian GP: Norris survives Verstappen masterclass as Piastri handed penalty