Jos Verstappen scoffed at the recent comments made by Sergio Perez, over the impossible task of being the second Red Bull driver alongside Max Verstappen.

Perez called it a role which no racing driver could “survive” in, not even seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, or Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Perez called it a constant game of “adapting to the needs of Max” when alongside the four-time World Champion. Jos, Max’s father, was having none of it.

Jos Verstappen shuts down Red Bull built for Max Verstappen theory

Max Verstappen has cemented his place in the history books as one of the greatest drivers Formula 1 has ever seen. He has reeled off four consecutive Drivers’ titles, and has remarkably worked his way back into contention for a fifth with a streak of six podium finishes, three of those wins in Monza, Baku and Austin.

He has done it all, leaving a trail of broken teammates in his wake. Among the casualties was Sergio Perez, who departed Red Bull at the end of 2024. Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have since failed to bring the second Red Bull closer to Verstappen level. Arguably, the gap has increased.

“Obviously, being next to Max is very difficult. But being next to Max in Red Bull, it’s something people don’t understand,” Perez told Sky F1, “and there’s so many things that I could tell you about it, but it’s simply just a very difficult job for a driver.

“There is no driver that can survive there. It doesn’t matter if you bring Hamilton or Leclerc, whoever you bring there, is going to struggle massively.

“It’s a very unique driving style that you have to constantly be adapting to the needs of Max. Simple as that.”

Max’s father Jos responded to Perez’s comment in a De Telegraaf interview.

Jos “would say the same thing” if in Perez’s situation, but rubbished the long-standing notion – pointed to by Perez – that the Red Bull car is built for Max.

“But I and everyone who is close to the action know that this is not the case,” Jos continued.

“Sometimes even the brightest minds don’t know why a car sometimes reacts differently, but Max has the ability to adapt to the car in all circumstances. Of course, he gives his feedback on how the car feels, but that’s normal.

“Everyone always says that it’s all about him. Sorry, but that’s really not the case.”

Max has gone from regarded as down and out of the title race, to a contender with four rounds to go. He has brought his deficit to P1 – held by Lando Norris – down to 36 points.

“He has turned an inferior car into a winning car,” Jos beamed. “That is unique.

“I think it is also noticeable now because the difference with the second driver is enormous. And that was already the case last year.”

Lawson failed to score a point in his two rounds with Red Bull, while Tsunoda has scored just 25 to Verstappen’s 321.

Racing Bull’s Isack Hadjar has emerged as a leading contender to step up to Red Bull for F1 2026, potentially the next driver to take on the Verstappen challenge.

