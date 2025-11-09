Ferrari’s wait for a championship title in Formula 1 may be approaching two decades, but the Italian company is this weekend celebrating victory in the World Endurance Championship, having won both the Manufacturers’ title and the Drivers’ title.

It’s Ferrari’s first WEC title in 53 years.

Ferrari is celebrating a first championship double since 2007

Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen joined the Toyota Gazoo Racing drivers on the podium at the season-ending 8 Hours of Bahrain where they claimed third place ahead of the sister Ferrari hypercar driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

The result handed Ferrari a 74-point victory over Toyota in the 2025 Manufacturers’ Championship.

Ferrari’s triumph was twofold, with Giovinazzi, Pier Guidi and Calado winning the Drivers’ title ahead of the AF Corse team that included former F1 driver Robert Kubica.

Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen in the No.50 joined their stablemates on the season’s podium as they finished third in the Drivers’ standings.

𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦!🏆 We have clinched the FIA Hypercar World Endurance Manufacturers’ title 🍾#WEC #FerrariHypercar #Ferrari499P pic.twitter.com/odw8xg0BaX \— Ferrari Hypercar (@FerrariHypercar) November 8, 2025

John Elkann, Ferrari Chairman, said: “This milestone fills us with pride and represents the fulfilment of a dream – the culmination of a journey we began in 2022, when we decided to return to the top class of endurance racing.

“It has been a journey that saw us win Le Mans three consecutive times, and brings us today not only two world titles, but the celebration of the strength of a team that worked as one, facing the relentless challenges of endurance racing with humility, and with the drive to improve every single day.”

Ferrari’s championship double came in the racing team’s third year since returning to the top class of endurance racing.

The victory marks Ferrari’s first Manufacturers’ title since its 2008 success in Formula 1 and the company’s first Drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen was crowned F1 World Champion in 2007.

Celebrating the No.51’s success, former F1 driver Giovanazzi said: “This is a fantastic day that none of us will ever forget. My first thought is to thank the whole team and my teammates.

“With Ale and James, from the very first day of this programme we shared a dream – to become world champions. We’ve managed to make it come true, and we end the year with two world titles, manufacturers’ and drivers’. All of this is already part of history.”

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Endurance Race Cars, added: “We have fulfilled the dream of becoming world champions, working hard and with humility to reach this goal.

“In 2023, by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, we immediately realised the strength of the project, and the victories in France over the following two years confirmed that we were on the right path. We built this world success especially last winter, when we worked tirelessly to understand how to fully exploit the potential of this car.

“I would like to thank the whole Ferrari – AF Corse team and everyone who, both on the track and in Maranello from the remote garage, made it possible for us to experience this joy.”

