It’s time for the main F1 live event of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, as we gear up for 71 laps of Interlagos this Sunday.

After a thrilling weekend so far, it’s time to see who will emerge on top in what is always a tactical race, with overtaking opportunities aplenty around the undulating hills of Sao Paulo.

F1 LIVE: Sao Paulo Grand Prix updates as it happens

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are both three-time winners around Interlagos in the past, with George Russell being the only other driver on the current grid to taste success in Brazil.

Will another name join the list, or will one of the previous winners take top spot once more?

You can join Sean Cullingford to watch the race as it unfolds via The F1 Word with him below:

Alternatively, follow our live text updates on our blog below: