Lewis Hamilton gave a glowing endorsement of Alpine racer Franco Colapinto, who received a major boost to his Formula 1 career in Brazil.

Amid swirling speculation over his future with Alpine, Colapinto has received a new contract to keep him with the Enstone squad for F1 2026, when the sport enters a new era. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, the most successful F1 driver of all time, had nothing but praise for Colapinto. That included as a person, beyond his racing driver profession.

Lewis Hamilton: Franco Colapinto ‘doing amazing’

After bursting onto the F1 scene with Williams last season, Colapinto received a career lifeline when he stepped up to the Alpine line-up, replacing Jack Doohan from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

But, like Doohan, Colapinto has been unable to register a point in Alpine colours. His comparable struggles meant questions have regularly been asked over his future with the team.

Alpine put an end to any speculation at the Brazilian Grand Prix by announcing that Colapinto would be retained alongside Pierre Gasly for F1 2026, when new chassis and engine regulations will come into force.

Alpine will transition to customer team status for next year by using the new Mercedes engine, after Renault pulled the plug on its F1 engine programme.

Colapinto has made a very positive impression on Hamilton, who reflected on a plane journey which he shared with the Argentine.

“I think he’s doing amazing,” Hamilton said of Colapinto.

“But he’s, first of all, he’s like a really lovely lad. We had a flight together back from, I think it was a test. Or the race in Barcelona, maybe. And we had a great conversation. And always just a generally nice human being, which is nice to see.

“And with a lot of weight on his shoulders, you know. It’s not easy when you come into Formula 1, when things are uncertain. But I think he’s been doing a really great job, and I think he just needs to continue to do what he’s doing.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Alpine re-signing Franco Colapinto was the right choice

While Colapinto, on the face of it, has not exactly left jaws on the floor as an Alpine driver, the decision to give him a new deal for F1 2026 makes a lot of sense.

A first point with Alpine may continue to allude the youngster, but he has, as the season has gone on, brought himself up much closer to the level of Gasly, a grand prix winner and respected member of the F1 grid.

It is a deal which also makes sense considering the sweeping changes to come. In addition to the new chassis regulations, Alpine also has a completely different engine to get to grips with in F1 2026. The team must also adapt to the differences which come with being a Mercedes engine customer, versus operating as the Renault works team.

Any bit of continuity will be greatly appreciated, so achieving that with a stable driver line-up is wise.

Plus, it is not like there was any other driver on the market who represented a significant upgrade on Colapinto. Reserve driver Paul Aron has a more eye-catching junior CV, and has impressed in his FP1 outings this year across Alpine and Sauber, but he is untested as a grand prix driver.

The early rounds of F1 2026 will be sink or swim for Colapinto, but he has at least earned the opportunity to prove his worth on the track.

